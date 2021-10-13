Minneapolis Police Caught on Video 'Hunting' Activists

“You see a fucking group” in the street, a Minneapolis police seargeant in a riot helmet told his fellow officers: “Fuck ‘em up, gas ‘em, fuck ‘em up.”. It was the evening of May 30th, 2020, five days after Officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. An 8 p.m. curfew was in effect, but a group of Minneapolis cops weren’t keeping the peace — they were sowing chaos. Armed with 40 mm “less-lethal” crowd control guns, which fire oversized, foam-tipped rounds, officers roamed the city, looking for an excuse to fire: “The first fuckers we see,” one cop brags, “we’re just handling them with 40s.”