Officer hit, dragged by car in NC; suspect caught after chase ends downtown

By Michael Prunka
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville police officer was injured in a hit-and-run Tuesday night and a suspect was captured after a chase that ended downtown, the department said in a news release.

Officers were dispatched to a reported hit-and-run along the 800 block of Beuer Drive just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect vehicle returned to the scene while officers were investigating.

An officer confronted the suspect and was then struck and dragged down the road, police said.

The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, the release said.

Other responding officers found the suspect’s vehicle along Cliffdale Road and attempted to stop it. They pursued the car until the suspect was apprehended in downtown Fayetteville.

Scene where a Fayetteville police officer was injured in a hit-and-run on Oct. 12, 2021. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective L. Mertens at 910-651-8826 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

