CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Capitals & Rangers Rivalry Ready to Rumble After Offseason Moves

By Ted Starkey
The Hockey Writers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust over 47 years ago, in early October of 1974, the Washington Capitals played the first-ever regular-season contest in their history at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers. While the 6-3 Rangers win is probably remembered for having the Caps wearing white pants en route to the worst regular season in NHL history (8-67-5), the rivalry between the two clubs never really developed beyond a typical divisional rivalry.

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blues, Senators, Sabres, Bruins, Rangers, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the St. Louis Blues and Vladimir Tarasenko might be saying all the right things, but there’s still the distinct possibility of a trade this season. What took the Brady Tkachuk deal in Ottawa so long to get done? What does the new deal for Charlie McAvoy mean for Adam Fox? Finally, what is the latest on Jack Eichel? After all, it’s been a couple of days since offering an update.
NHL
ourcommunitynow.com

Alex Ovechkin questionable for Capitals opener vs. Rangers

Alex Ovechkin is questionable to play in the Washington Capitals season opener against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night. Ovechkin took part in an optional practice Tuesday after skating several laps around the ice to test out his unspecified lower-body injury.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Canadiens, Blackhawks, Kraken, Capitals

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens have signed Nick Suzuki to an eight-year extension. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers have told Vitali Kravtsov to look around the NHL and see if another team would like to trade for his services. Could Dylan Strome be on the move? The Seattle Kraken have been hit hard ahead of opening night. Finally, the Washington Capitals have lost Nicklas Backstrom long-term.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
NBC Sports

Capitals announce roster for opening night vs. Rangers

The Washington Capitals announced its opening night roster on Tuesday, one day before the puck is set to drop against Metro Division rival New York Rangers (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington). Peter Laviolette's squad is beginning the year with 15 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders,...
NHL
chatsports.com

Capitals vs. Rangers Recap: Rookies and Regulars Rock Retooled Rangers Roster

In Washington’s return to “normal hockey” they entertained everyone but the New York Rangers in a decisive 5 to 1 victory on home ice. Plus: Alex Ovechkin skated in his 17th consecutive opening night for the Capitals and, as always, impressed. Minus: Zero nationally televised close ups of Chris Drury.
NHL
fox5dc.com

Capitals host Rangers in season opener at Capital One Arena tonight

WASHINGTON - The Washington Capitals will open the season on their home ice tonight when they take on the New York Rangers. The Capitals may, however, be without superstar Alexander Ovechkin, who is listed as questionable with a lower-body injury. The Capitals put longtime Ovechkin running mate Nicklas Backstrom on...
NHL
chatsports.com

Rangers' Ryan Reaves will be ready for opener vs. Capitals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Ryan Reaves #75 of the New York Rangers (C) is escorted off the ice following an injury during the first period by Sammy Blais #91 (L) and trainer Jim Ramsay during a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on October 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Tinordi
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
Person
Ryan Reaves
Person
Artemi Panarin
Blueshirt Banter

Rangers vs. Capitals: Rangers Fall 5-1 in Opener to Washington

T.J. Oshie (1) - Alex Ovechkin (1) & Evgeny Kuznetsov (1) PPG - 4:39. Despite the Rangers controlling the edge in play during the beginning of the first period, an early power play opportunity for Washington gave them the lead. The Capitals worked the puck around with several crisp passes before the puck eventually landed on the tape of Alex Ovechkin. But rather than ripping his patented one-timer, he elected for a slot line pass back across the front of the net. T.J. Oshie was in perfect position to pounce on the loose puck and gave Washington a 1-0 lead in this game.
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin playing in Capitals season opener against Rangers

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin is playing for the Washington Capitals in their season opener against the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT) after being a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury. The forward was a full participant in the morning skate, taking...
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin moves up NHL goals list, Capitals top Rangers in opener

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored twice to pass Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL goals list, and the Washington Capitals spoiled Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers coaching debut with a 5-1 win at Capital One Arena on Wednesday in the season opener for each team. "I just enjoy my...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

No Crosby or Malkin: Penguins Impress on Opening Road Trip

Taking three of four points to open the season probably would have been fine by the Pittsburgh Penguins a week before the season started. Listening to the Penguins on Thursday night, that remains the case. And really, there’s no reason why it shouldn’t. Pittsburgh was without its top two centers,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Capitals#Caps#Islanders#Redskins#Giants#The Boston Bruins
The Hockey Writers

Windsor Spitfires Hit Mark with 2021-22 Leadership Group

There’s a new era underway at the WFCU Centre. After a 19-month hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Windsor Spitfires are adjusting to a new roster, new coaches, and now a new leadership group. On Thursday afternoon, the club announced its new captain, along with an assortment of veterans and youngsters who will lead this group into the new era.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

THW Goalie Report: 32 NHL Storylines to Follow in 2021-22

Frustrated by the lack of coverage available to quench your curiosities when it comes to goaltending content? Welcome to the THW Goalie Report. A column that sets out to bring you even more in-depth NHL news, analysis, and commentary, with netminders leading the narrative. It’s not an overstatement to proclaim...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Matthews, Holl, Bishop, Mrazek & Hutch

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share the good news that Auston Matthews is likely returning for Monday night’s game against the New York Rangers. As well, I’ll share some of the illness and injury reports from the Maple Leafs’ camp. Item One: Auston Matthews...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Hockey Writers

NHL Power Rankings: Avalanche, Kraken, Canadiens Among Surprises

We are one week into the new NHL season and already fans are getting amped about their respective teams. Some groups are stumbling out of the gate, like the Montreal Canadiens, while others are picking up the points early like the Vancouver Canucks. As we grind through this year’s edition...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks See Both Good & Bad From Slow Season Start

It’s easy to be disappointed with this extremely dreadful beginning to the 2021-22 campaign for the Chicago Blackhawks. Everyone had such high hopes for them in this season. It was supposed to be different this year. Offseason additions of Seth Jones, Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake McCabe made a statement that this team is headed in the right direction. Captain Jonathan Toews is finally back and ready to roll! On paper, this is a good team. Heck, this is supposed to be a playoff team! So why do they look so horrible right out of the gate?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins Analytic Takeaways – Jarry, Rodrigues & More

Now, breathe. The first week of the NHL season is in the books, and the Pittsburgh Penguins kicked off their 2021-22 campaign by winning two of their three games this week. Their early success is punctuated by a 6-2 dismantling of the Tampa Bay Lightning on opening night. The scoreboard speaks for itself, but what do the underlying numbers say? In what is to be a recurring series through the end of the regular season, analytical trends which emerge from each week’s slate of games will be explored with an eye on next week’s schedule. The inaugural edition of this series explores Pittsburgh’s keeping their opponents to the perimeter, the Penguins controlling play against the Lightning and Florida Panthers, and Evan Rodrigues’ early hot streak. Let’s dive in.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Fantasy Hockey Week 2 Preview: Puljujarvi, Dach, Dadonov, & More

Every NHL team has now played a game after the first week of the 2021-22 regular season. Some teams are rolling with three games under their belts, while others are a little behind with only one game played. As we head into the second week of fantasy hockey, here there are a few factors to consider when planning out the seven days.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy