New management of GXO stops into an online forum to tell its story

Amazon.com Inc. said Monday that it's looking for 150,000 seasonal hires, both full- and part-time. This is in addition to the previously announced goal of adding 40,000 corporate and tech workers and 125,000 fulfillment and transportation workers. "Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods," said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, in a statement. Workers receive a starting wage of $18 per hour, a sign-up bonus of up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour in many locations depending on the shift. Among the states with the most seasonal openings are Arizona, California and New York. Amazon says many seasonal workers come back year after year. Amazon stock is up 4.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 19% for the period.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO