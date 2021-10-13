3 Takeaways From the Oilers Preseason
After a flurry of offseason transactions for an Edmonton Oilers team that fell short of expectations last season — suffering a sweep at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets in last year’s playoffs — they are out to prove their doubters wrong after a strong preseason showing. The Oilers went 6-1-1 through eight preseason games, suffering a regulation loss to the Jets, and an overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken. There has been an abundance of internal competition for players to earn roster spots and the newcomers have settled in nicely to their new home and roles for the most part. With the Oilers 2021-22 season opener on the horizon, it’s time to dissect the themes and takeaways from an action-packed preseason for the new-look Oilers.thehockeywriters.com
