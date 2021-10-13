CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dive Deep Into David Bowie's Music and Visuals at Two New Immersive Pop-Ups

By Jon Blistein
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Bowie’s estate is launching two immersive pop-ups in New York and London in celebration of what would have been the late rock legend’s 75th birthday. Both Bowie 75 pop-ups will open October 25th – 75 days before Bowie’s birthday, January 8th – and they will remain open through late January 2022. The NYC location will be at 150 Wooster Street — not far from where Bowie used to live — while the London location will be 14 Heddon Street, where the cover of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars was shot.

