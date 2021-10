Square Enix also presents the launch trailer Dungeon Encounters. Here is a brief explanation of what the role play has to offer. Dungeon Encounters was led by Hiroyuki Ito, a longtime collaborator at the Final FantasySeries, developed and produced by Hiroaki Kato (Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age) produced. It is a new roleplaying game where dungeons have to be explored. The focus is on a refined and clear game design. The game is based on a minimalist design philosophy so that players can focus on the exciting gameplay mechanics.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO