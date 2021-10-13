CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save Time by Automating Tasks and Discovering Productivity Tools

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntrepreneurs are always busy. But there's a big difference between being productive and just being busy. Smart entrepreneurs learn ways to use less time to do more work. So if you're struggling to be as productive as possible with the limited amount of time you have in the day, check out The Complete Productivity & Automation Bundle. It's on sale for just $34 (reg. $2,200).

Forbes

The Secret To Productivity Isn’t Time Management

Founder of Goldgrab Leadership Coaching, Sheila is an executive coach and leads Women Leaders Habit Lab groups in organizations. When the only answer to a leader’s personal productivity challenge is better time management, you know that it’s missing the mark. After all, one causal answer can’t remedy a very long list that amounts to trouble. Leaders bring concerns about broken time management to executive coaching hoping that five dos and don’ts will solve what pains them. It’s far simpler than that, but it takes some self-insight to succeed. Let's take a look at the real symptoms behind poor productivity.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Tools and Tips for Delegating Tasks Efficiently

Task delegation is an essential process in the modern workflow that ensures the investment of efforts from all the team members. As a team leader or manager, it’s impossible to take all the responsibilities on your shoulders. By delegating the tasks to the team members, you can reduce your workload...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
mediapost.com

Enhanced Tools Help Startups Create Sites And Emails, Marketing Automation Firm Says

Entrepreneurs are being offered new tools for creating automated email campaigns and mobile-optimized web stores. The new solutions come in the form of an update by Groove.cm of its suite for marketers. The platform includes such elements as GrooveMail, GrooveFunnels, GrooveSell, GrooveMember and GrooveVideo. Groove.cm claims that the updated tools...
INTERNET
talesbuzz.com

Hooters reverses policy on skimpy new underwear bottoms

Hooters’ rump-roasted new uniform policy has bottomed out. The company now says it is reversing its recent mandate that female servers trade in their already short shorts for new skin-tight, bikini-cut bottoms. “As we continue to listen and update the image of the Hooters Girls, we are clarifying that they...
BUSINESS
devops.com

Top 5 Must-Haves for IaC Automation Tools

These days, there are a lot of different DevOps tools to accomplish a lot of different jobs. Almost daily another startup comes out with a new and innovative product or a newer (maybe even better) version of existing tools. One of the biggest innovations has been infrastructure-as-code (IaC). Giving infrastructure admins and developers alike the ability to create, manipulate and destroy infrastructure using code files changes the way we administer our environments. Though these tools are revolutionary and can solve many problems, sometimes they come with a whole new set of issues—as can any type of tooling, really.
COMPUTERS
therealdeal.com

AI con-tech startup Togal.ai launches product automating takeoffs

Togal.ai, an artificial intelligence construction-tech startup, launched its automated estimation product this week, saying it can shorten the estimating process from weeks to seconds. Estimators typically calculate square footage and materials needs manually, room by room, with rollers and rulers or rudimentary computer software in a process called a takeoff....
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Wider use of automation tools fuels IT democratization among Red Hat customers

There is a saying in the business world that “customers vote with their feet,” meaning they will move toward products they prefer to use and willfully ignore others. A form of this is currently playing out in the IT automation space where tech firms, such as Red Hat Inc., are seeing a wider scale adoption of automation tools among customers across organizations.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

13 time-saving Mac keyboard shortcuts to make you more productive

The Mac trackpad is a thing of beauty—a true marvel in human-interface devices. But that doesn’t mean you need to rely on it for everything. To become a master of Mac efficiency, learning common keyboard shortcuts is a must. They’re perfect for tasks like window management, switching apps, finding documents, and a whole lot more. Here’s a look at some great time savers.
COMPUTERS
Food Ingredients First

Tetra Pak and Poka combat food production waste with digital tools and training

07 Oct 2021 --- Tetra Pak is embarking on a new strategic collaboration with connected factory worker platform Poka to accelerate zero waste processes in food manufacturing plants. “Through collaborations like our one with Poka, we can now equip workers in food production with the technology, tools and training to...
ENVIRONMENT
itprotoday.com

How Data Warehouse Automation Tools Do (and Don't) Ease Cloud Moves

In most scenarios, a data warehouse automation (DWA) tool will assist an organization as it moves an on-premises data warehouse system to a cloud service. Before that happens, however, an organization must standardize on the DWA tool as the primary means of designing, deploying and maintaining its data warehouse system. Because the DWA tool captures and manages all of the work that is performed on the data warehouse, it can bring this work forward to the new warehouse target platform. If this condition is met, the use of a DWA tool can simplify the migration process. This is an ideal on-premises-to-cloud migration scenario. However, if an organization has not already standardized on DWA, a DWA tool is less helpful--at least at first. In this less-than-ideal on-premises-to-cloud migration scenario, a DWA tool can still be helpful, albeit primarily in the context of re-engineering the existing data warehouse system for the new target environment.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

How Real-Time Collaboration and Automation Can Speed 5G Rollout Featured

5G rollout was the top priority for major telecom companies as 2020 began. The pandemic put a wrinkle in those well-laid plans as travel restrictions took hold, supply chains were disrupted, and telecoms scrambled to shore up existing networks to meet exploding demand for residential bandwidth. But the delay was just a temporary blip; the pandemic underscored the need for 5G.
ELECTRONICS
bleepingcomputer.com

This course bundle shows you how to automate daily tasks in Linux

For casual users, Linux cannot match the usability of Windows or macOS. But if you’re happy to “open the hood” of your operating system, Linux has all the features you could ever want. Thanks to a powerful terminal and countless customization options, anyone with some scripting knowledge can use this...
COMPUTERS
Searchengine Journal

3 Daily Paid Advertising Tasks You Should Automate & the Tools You Need

This post was sponsored by Adzooma. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own. Paid advertising is a time-intensive discipline. There’s so much to concentrate on and so little time. On a regular basis, PPC managers need to:. Run reports. Research keywords. Do account maintenance. Devise strategy. Work...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Klarna launches new savings products for the Dutch market

Sweden-based payment company Klarna has announced launching new savings products for the Dutch market. The 2 new products concern a freely withdrawable savings account and deposit accounts that become available through the Raisin savings platform. Klarna will be offering 0.16% interest per year for freely withdrawable accounts and a maximum interest rate of 0.89% per year on deposit accounts. Klarna has a Swedish banking license and therefore savers who store their money with this provider are covered by the Swedish deposit guarantee scheme.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MLO Jobs; Sales, Processing, Automation, MSR Valuation Tools; Events and Training: MBA Annual Hits 3,000

Paul P., writes, “Hope is a good companion but a poor guide.” But the nation is hoping that the share of loans in forbearance continues to decline. And it is. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 7 basis points from 2.96% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 2.89% as of September 26. According to MBA’s estimate, 1.4 million homeowners are in forbearance plans. A decrease has been expected for quite some time. Many borrowers reached the 18-month mark and are seeing their forbearance plans end. For those borrowers who have exited in August and September, the majority either enter deferral plans or obtain modifications. For not so good news, TPO margin compression continues. Margins have indeed compressed versus 2020, but those were astronomical levels benefiting lenders, and compared to historical averages the margins are not terrible, at least in the retail channel. But those zany wholesalers are another matter! Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by Arch MI, offering credit risk enhancement products, expert risk management and financial solutions to help lenders and investors reduce their exposure to mortgage risk. Today is Part One of a thought leadership interview with John Sayre, VP of Client Success for Curinos, on trends lenders are dealing with as we enter the fourth quarter and look ahead to 2022.
ECONOMY
opb.org

New automated system could change wait time for emergency calls

Your browser does not support the audio element. Portland’s 911 operators have been falling behind. Standards for taking emergency calls are set at 90% answered within 15 seconds. Portland’s rate stands at 43%. This is partly due to staffing and the rise of crime and the number of calls the agency has been receiving, but the bureau is focused on reducing the workload for 911 operators. Currently, they handle both emergency and non-emergency calls, leading to longer wait times. The city plans on implementing an automated system for non-emergency calls so operators can focus on more pressing emergencies in the city. Some police officers have brought up concerns about an automated system taking jobs away from Portlanders and mental health professionals say machines can’t pick up the nuances of speech or answer questions from callers. Beyond how this system will work for users, the software behind one of the programs the city wants to implement is contracted by Versaterm, the company responsible for the Portland Police Department record management system that is riddled with bugs and glitches. Director of the Bureau of Emergency Communication for Portland Bob Cozzie joins us for details on how this new system of automatic responses will work.
PORTLAND, OR

