Save Time by Automating Tasks and Discovering Productivity Tools

Paul P., writes, “Hope is a good companion but a poor guide.” But the nation is hoping that the share of loans in forbearance continues to decline. And it is. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 7 basis points from 2.96% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 2.89% as of September 26. According to MBA’s estimate, 1.4 million homeowners are in forbearance plans. A decrease has been expected for quite some time. Many borrowers reached the 18-month mark and are seeing their forbearance plans end. For those borrowers who have exited in August and September, the majority either enter deferral plans or obtain modifications. For not so good news, TPO margin compression continues. Margins have indeed compressed versus 2020, but those were astronomical levels benefiting lenders, and compared to historical averages the margins are not terrible, at least in the retail channel. But those zany wholesalers are another matter! Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by Arch MI, offering credit risk enhancement products, expert risk management and financial solutions to help lenders and investors reduce their exposure to mortgage risk. Today is Part One of a thought leadership interview with John Sayre, VP of Client Success for Curinos, on trends lenders are dealing with as we enter the fourth quarter and look ahead to 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO