Maumee traffic crash kills one

Maumee police identified Kim Hicks of Toledo as the woman killed early Wednesday when a vehicle crashed into the Lucas County Recreation Center.

Ms. Hicks, 56, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one else was hurt.

The crash in the 2900 block of Key Street occurred at 1:01 a.m., according to police. Maumee Police Chief Josh Sprow said the cause of crash is still unknown.

The incident remains under under investigation by Maumee police, who released no further information.