Chicago, IL

2021 WNBA Finals: Ranking every WNBA championship team

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanking the WNBA championship teams is like trying to decide which spectacular ocean sunset is the best. Each champion gets the same trophy and title, a designation that can never be taken away. But in this silver anniversary season, with the league soon to crown its 25th champion -- the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury meet in Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App) -- we put the champs in order.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reuters

WNBA-Sky beat Mercury to claim first championship

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Chicago Sky came from behind to beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 and win the best-of-five finals series 3-1 on Sunday, earning the franchise its first championship. The Mercury looked poised to force a Game Five when they took a 14-point lead late in the third...
CHICAGO, IL
