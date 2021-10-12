CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trends in Contact Center Automation

By Dana Casielles
nojitter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe contact center industry is grappling with the best way to use automation to address the volume issues prompted by increased demands from consumers and businesses. Contact center executives have learned to understand how automation works, but now comes a trickier challenge: Strategically and successfully deploying automation in customer experience (CX) that doesn’t forget the human.

www.nojitter.com

Related
nojitter.com

Power Contact Center Agents with New Machine-Learning Capabilities

During the AWS re:Invent conference last year, I wrote about new capabilities added to Amazon Connect, our easy-to-use omnichannel cloud contact center. Now, I am happy to announce the general availability of two of these capabilities, Voice ID and Wisdom, and the launch of a new one. High-volume outbound communications allows, as the name implies, the initiation and management of outbound communications over voice, SMS, or email.
SOFTWARE
nojitter.com

4 Reasons Why Contact Centers Haven’t Moved to the Cloud Yet

With today’s contact center technologies, enterprises can work flexibly in a manner that suits their workplace culture, customers, and agents best — that is unless they're still on-prem. Though the pandemic prompted many contact centers to migrate to a contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) option, other enterprises have yet made a cloud contact...
TECHNOLOGY
chatsports.com

Service Delivery Automation Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends across the Globe by 2026

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Service Delivery Automation Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Service Delivery Automation market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
biometricupdate.com

Google adds voice biometrics to Contact Center AI platform

Google has updated its Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI) platform to bring voice biometrics and conversational AI to call center applications. The CCAI now includes a tool called Speaker ID, designed to allow callers to first enroll and then authenticate themselves using voice biometrics. Speaker ID is text independent, meaning...
SOFTWARE
macsparky.com

Automators 86: Micro-Automations

Micro-automations! They’re those tiny little automations that can make your life easy. We've been building them, and today we're sharing them on this episode of Automators. Privacy: Smarter payments. Get $5 to spend on your first purchase. TextExpander, from Smile: Communicate smarter. Get 20% off. Stripe: Learn more about how...
TECHNOLOGY
chatsports.com

Contact Center Outsourcing Market May See A Big Move | Xerox, CGS, HGS

Latest survey on Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Contact Center Outsourcing. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Contact Center Outsourcing market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are IBM, HP, Sitel, Teleperformance, Xerox Corporation, CGS Inc, HGS, Datamark, Inc, Infinit Contact, Five9, VADS, Alorica, Invensis & Transcosmos.
MARKETS
nojitter.com

When Communications Becomes Content

On No Jitter this week, Zeus Kerravala of ZK Research has a post summing up the latest announcements from Box, the content management company whose platform, Zeus points out, two-thirds of the Fortune 500 currently use. Box focuses on content management, but it has partnerships with many of the biggest communications/collaboration providers, including Microsoft, Zoom, Slack, and Google.
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

Contact Centers Speech Application Market is Going to Boom | Avaya, SAP,Oracle

Contact centers typically depend on multiple applications that accomplish their work. Automatic Contact Distribution applications perform intelligent routing of incoming calls based on rules an end-user establishes. Interactive voice response applications greet callers and allow them to self-serve. The companies are exploring the market in new regions by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new solution launches, and collaborations as their strategies. Key players are exploring new areas through expansions and acquisitions across the world to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies.
MARKETS
Technology
martechseries.com

Khoros Innovates to Transform Contact Centers for the Digital Age

Khoros, the award-winning leader in customer engagement software and services, today announced its 2021 Autumn Innovation Release. The launch brings new AI and messaging capabilities to Khoros’ powerful contact center solution, which offers omnichannel engagement for agents and consumers. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Simon Kvist Gaulshoj, CEO, Adnami.
SOFTWARE
The Press

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Strong Growth for Contact Center Software, with the Market to Reach $46.2 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Contact Center Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
SOFTWARE
nojitter.com

Achieving Balance in a Hybrid World, RingCentral Shares Perspective

At Enterprise Connect last month, Anand Eswaran, president and COO of RingCentral, highlighted five defining factors that RingCentral sees as crucial for the future of work. And at its virtual user and partner event, RingCentral Connect, Eswaran carried this message forward with his opening session, sharing more details on this vision.
TECHNOLOGY
nojitter.com

No Jitter Roll: RingCentral Update, Jabra’s Latest Headset

This week, we share news coming out of RingCentral Connect and round up product announcements around devices and an updated contact center portal. During RingCentral Connect this week, RingCentral announced new APIs, integrations, and independent software vendor (ISV) partnerships. First, RingCentral introduced two APIs in public preview:. Call performance analytics...
TECHNOLOGY
nojitter.com

The Application Becomes a Platform

Three distinct enterprise services dominate the conversations on No Jitter: UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS. While each serves different primary use cases, the back-end infrastructure of each service is surprisingly similar. They all utilize an API-enabled, cloud-native architecture of microservices that power scalable and reliable communication services. While each of the...
SOFTWARE
nojitter.com

RingCentral: Thanks to Partnerships, Poised to Grow With Cloud

Last week RingCentral held its analyst event (still virtual). As part of that event, RingCentral discussed their partnerships with both premises PBX vendors and global service providers (GSPs). What struck me is the scale of the market where RingCentral has built partnerships and may gain subscribers. A number of factors...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Dialpad Acquires Koopid to Offer Comprehensive and Intelligent Omnichannel Support Through Dialpad Contact Center

Koopid technology provides a connected and personalized digital experience across channels to drive differentiation in customer experience through AI-powered engagement. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, announced its acquisition of Koopid, the premier AI-driven platform for an omnichannel customer experience (CX). The addition of Koopid technology will bring comprehensive omnichannel support, including chat, messaging, self-service and social media, to Dialpad Contact Center. Koopid will seamlessly integrate with Dialpad Voice Intelligence (Vi™) to optimize CX through easy-to-use digital engagement and empower brands to differentiate with personalized customer service.
BUSINESS
nojitter.com

Dialpad is on a Multi-Channel CCaaS Journey

Today, Dialpad announced it acquired Koopid, an AI-driven platform for omnichannel customer experience (CX). This is the third acquisition Dialpad has made in the last two months that demonstrate how serious the company is about contact center as a service (CCaaS): It was almost exactly a month ago that I wrote about Dialpad acquiring Kare Knowledgeware, which posted just three weeks after Dialpad announced a WEM partnership with Playvox. Dialpad wasn’t even on my CCaaS radar at the beginning of the year, but it certainly is now.
BUSINESS
nojitter.com

Webex is New Again

I vividly remember how complex video meetings used to be and the predictable 15 minutes it took at the start of each meeting to troubleshoot technical issues that often required the assistance of IT. Meeting equipment and networks used to be so expensive that a doctor’s note was practically required to use it.
SOFTWARE
nojitter.com

The Universal Usage Profile Lays the Foundation for Enterprise Communications

This series addresses the communications technology needs across all industry segments and for all types of employees except those in contact center roles – a special case that is well covered in other No Jitter posts. We have examined seven usage profiles in this series: field sales and services roles,...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Automation Anywhere Launches New Contact Center Solution, Empowering Enterprises To Deliver Better Service, Faster

Enterprises can scale with cloud-native automation integrated with contact centers powered by Genesys and Google to speed delivery of services and reduce customer hold times. Automation Anywhere, a global leader in intelligent automation today introduced Automation Anywhere for Contact Centers, a cloud-native, AI-driven automation solution that empowers enterprises to deliver better customer service faster.
SOFTWARE
Mashed

What Wendy's New Google Cloud Partnership Means For Your Order

Fast food is about to get even faster at Wendy's! The hamburger juggernaut just announced a deal with Google Cloud that will allow the chain to better cull through customer data for a more pleasing drive-through experience. According to The Wall Street Journal, the partnership will also help the brand develop artificial intelligence tools that'll make things easier for customers and employees alike.
BUSINESS

