Hurry to See “My Lord, What a Night” at Ford’s Theatre, Discover Real-Life Friendship Between Einstein and Opera Singer Marian Anderson

After a tumultuous 18 months, we could all use a break from reality and constant news cycles. Thankfully, Miami New Drama, a nonprofit professional theater company based at The Colony Theatre in Miami Beach, is our ticket to a temporary escape right in our backyard. The performance group has reopened the doors of the Colony Theatre with A Special Day, a magical and uplifting show FREE for the community playing until October 17, 2021. Described as “exhibiting the external power of hope,” this performance aspires to unite the community post-pandemic and attract past and new visitors to the theatre following months of isolation and lack of cultural activity.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO