Hurry to See “My Lord, What a Night” at Ford’s Theatre, Discover Real-Life Friendship Between Einstein and Opera Singer Marian Anderson

By Sara Dudley Brown
thezebra.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC – Have you heard about the unlikely long-time friendship in the late 1930’s between Albert Einstein (the world’s most famous theoretical physicist) and Marian Anderson (at the time, a world-famous singer)? No? Well, luckily for you, you can learn all about it. Ford’s Theatre is presenting a superbly written, acted, and directed production about that history-making event called My Lord, What a Night (a takeoff of the negro spiritual, My Lord, What a Morning). It was movingly written by Deborah Brevoort and expertly directed by Ford’s Theatre Senior Artistic Advisor, Sheldon Epps.

thezebra.org

