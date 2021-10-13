CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

FDA spells out lower sodium goals for food industry

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt. U.S. regulators on Wednesday spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, french fries and potato chips. The voluntary targets are intended to help lower sodium intake. The Food and Drug Administration says a majority of it comes from packaged or restaurant foods — not the salt added to meals at home. The agency says reductions have to be across the food supply so people can get used to eating less salt. It says it will keep issuing targets to gradually lower sodium intake over time.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

FDA Asking Food Manufacturers To Lower Sodium Content In Some Foods

The FDA is asking food manufacturers, chain restaurants and food service operators to cut back on the amount of sodium in their products. The administration created new guidelines for 163 categories of processed and packaged foods. The FDA says its goal is to reduce sodium in the average American's diet...
FOOD SAFETY
Fox News

How to maintain lower sodium intake

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week issued final guidance to the food industry for voluntarily reducing sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods. The agency's aim is to cut the average sodium intake by 12% – from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams a day – over the next 2 ½ years.
NUTRITION
WNCY

New FDA Sodium Guidelines Highlight Just How Salty Our Food Is

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Food and Drug Administration has released new guidelines for companies to voluntarily reduce the sodium content in their food. They’re hoping to cut salt content in products across the grocery store by 12%. Lee Hyrkas is a Dietitian with Bellin Health and says the...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Industry#Sodium#Food Supply#Salt#Associated Press#Ap#French
Consumer Reports.org

New FDA Changes Could Lower Your Sodium Intake

Most Americans eat far too much sodium, with 90 percent exceeding the recommended maximum daily intake of 2,300 milligrams. Because excess sodium intake is linked to high blood pressure, which can increase the risk for heart disease and stroke, the Food and Drug Administration today announced new short-term “voluntary sodium reduction goals” for processed, packaged, and restaurant foods, which are responsible for more than 70 percent of overall sodium intake.
FOOD SAFETY
KULR8

FDA-sodium.jpg

What's the deal with sodium? FDA releases new guidelines and new public guidance. The public is well-aware, by now, of the health-related diseases associated with high-fat, high-sodium processed foods -- but how concerned do we really need to be? The FDA is concerned enough to change their policies on sodium levels in food production.
FOOD SAFETY
Metro International

FDA sets new goal for lower salt in everyday American food

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday is pushing to cut salt levels by an average of 12% in food ranging from packaged meats to cheese, trying to clamp down on a growing epidemic of preventable health issues that has plagued the country. In far-reaching guidelines, the...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
AMA

AMA applauds FDA’s new guidance to reduce sodium in U.S. food supply

“With an abundance of scientific evidence directly linking excessive sodium intake and heart disease, the AMA commends the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new guidance aimed at reducing the amount of sodium added to the nation’s food supply, particularly in packaged, processed and restaurant foods. The new sodium reduction targets released today are a major step toward helping Americans limit the amount of sodium they consume.
FOOD SAFETY
IBTimes

FDA Releases New Lower Sodium Intake Guidance To Reduce Heart Disease Deaths

The Food and Drug Administration released a recommendation on Wednesday asking food manufacturers and commercial food producers to minimize sodium levels by 12% within a two-and-a-half-year, short-term goal. “This guidance is intended to provide measurable voluntary short-term (2.5-year) goals for sodium content in commercially processed, packaged, and prepared foods to...
HEALTH
whdh.com

FDA lowers voluntary sodium guidelines, but not to recommended levels

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it will be lowering its targets for sodium content in processed, packaged, and prepared foods, but not to levels recommended for cutting the risk of heart attack and stroke. The guidance issued by the FDA concerns voluntary targets for foods...
U.S. POLITICS
Medscape News

New FDA Guidance Aims to Cut Sodium in Processed Foods

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued voluntary, short-term sodium reduction targets for food manufacturers, chain restaurants, and food service operators for processed, packaged, and prepared foods, with an eye toward reducing diet-related conditions such as heart disease and obesity. According to the FDA, more than 70% of...
FOOD SAFETY
MedPage Today

FDA Nudges Restaurants, Food Manufacturers to Cut Sodium

On Wednesday morning, the FDA issued new guidance urging food manufacturers and restaurants to voluntarily reduce the amount of sodium in processed, packaged, and prepared foods by 12% over the the next 2 and a half years. The nation is battling an epidemic of chronic diet-related diseases, including cardiovascular disease,...
FOOD SAFETY
bakingbusiness.com

Voluntary sodium reduction targets published by the FDA

WASHINGTON – The Food and Drug Administration issued a final guidance that provides voluntary short-term sodium reduction targets for 163 packaged and prepared foods. The targets were first published in draft form in 2016. The targets seek to decrease average sodium intake from approximately 3,400 mg to 3,000 mg per...
FOOD SAFETY
Metro International

U.S. FDA recommends lower sodium in processed, packaged foods

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued a recommendation for reduced salt in commercial food products, citing a growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions in the country. High sodium intake has long been linked to high blood pressure, which is a leading cause of heart attacks and...
U.S. POLITICS
allaboutarizonanews.com

FDA Issues Food Industry Guidance for Voluntarily Reducing Sodium in Processed and Packaged Foods

A cornerstone of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s public health mission is to reduce the burden of chronic disease through improved nutrition. As a nation, we are facing a growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity, and the agency’s work in this area has become even more urgent. For these reasons, The FDA is taking a critical step to further address preventable diet-related chronic diseases and advance health equity that we hope will become one of the most significant public health nutrition interventions in a generation.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy