Photo via @genesis_band on IG — Genesis will have to cut their U.K. reunion tour short, after they’ve identified “positive COVID-19 tests within the band.”. Reads an official statement, “This is a hugely frustrating development for the band who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events. They hate having to take these steps but the safety of the audience and touring crew has to take priority. They look forward to seeing you upon their return.” — Impacted dates include their final four U.K. shows of the tour: Oct. 10 in Glasgow and Oct. 11-13 in London.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO