Pomona, CA

Police Seize Marijuana, 'Ghost' Gun in Pomona

By City News Service
 5 days ago
Photo: Pomona Police Department

POMONA (CNS) - Police recovered  53 pounds of marijuana and a ghost gun tonight at a building in Pomona they say is an illegal marijuana dispensary.

Officers from the Pomona Police Department's Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant at 7:30 p.m. at 908 N. Towne Ave., which had been the subject of numerous calls for service, verbal warnings, written warnings, administrative citations and criminal filings, according to Cpl. Fred Kittman of the Pomona Police Department.

The owner has refused to comply with the request to stop operating, Kittman said, and the building was red tagged by Pomona city officials and no one is allowed on the property without permission from the city.

The case will be forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for review, Kittman said.

Ghost guns, also known as kit guns or 80-percent guns, are virtually untraceable weapons that can be made at home using legally purchased parts to complete the 80% already assembled. They are sold at gun shows and online.

Guns are required under federal law to have serial numbers and their purchasers must undergo a background check. However, the unfinished or precursor parts are not required have serial numbers and a background check is not required to purchase them.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

