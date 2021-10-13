No Tickets Sold With All Six Mega Millions Lottery Numbers

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to $84 million.

There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 21, 26, 56, 61, 65 and the Mega number was 4. The estimated jackpot was $73 million.

The drawing was the sixth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

