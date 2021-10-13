CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross-stitcher sews mini-gallery of famous masterpieces

By Danielle Desouza
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6ApS_0cPraMPh00
Elcin Ozcan’s mini cross-stitch artworks (Elcin Ozcan/PA)

A cross-stitch expert has sewn a mini-gallery of some of the world’s most famous masterpieces.

Elcin Ozcan, 44, from Ankara Turkey has recreated artwork including Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night, Edvard Munch’s The Scream and Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R06Sa_0cPraMPh00
Cross-stitched Mona Lisa on a tiny easel (Elcin Ozcan/PA).

“I was always hugely fascinated by paintings and painters. I used to watch my grandfather paint for hours,” she told the PA news agency.

“I would visit all art museums on trips abroad, so I already knew quite a lot about the paintings I produced so far.

“As I made these miniatures and posted them online, people started suggesting more paintings and I checked them out [by reading] about the painter and the painting and turned some of them into miniatures too.

“So this has been a learning opportunity as well as a creative journey.

“I always [have a] hugely positive response to them, especially when they are displayed all together. I am really proud of my personal mini-museum.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZ8Em_0cPraMPh00
Mrs Ozcan holding her version of The Scream (Elcin Ozcan/PA).

Mrs Ozcan said it takes roughly a week to create each mini-artwork, although some may take longer.

She said the design process behind The Starry Night took 10 to 12 days and the stitching process took a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104SYc_0cPraMPh00
The Starry Night (Elcin Ozcan/PA).

Mrs Ozcan uses software to make the initial designs, but added: “The software does a very poor job when the scale is so small.

“I end up changing the design stitch by stitch, adjusting the colours as I go. I also make a lot of changes during stitching.

“Softwares are never better than the human eye. So a lot of changes come up during stitching. I stitch and frog (term for ripping out a stitch), stitch and frog until it satisfies me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8cBn_0cPraMPh00
Mixture of art (Elcin Ozcan/PA).

Mrs Ozcan added that she came from a “very artistic and creative family”.

She said: “My mother creates all kind of things – paintings, clay ornaments, cross-stitch, knitting, jewellery-making, to name a few – and my grandfather was a fabulous oil painter.

“I was always surrounded by art and craft materials growing up so I tried everything my household can offer.

“I knew how to cross-stitch from a very young age. However it wasn’t my first choice for crafting until my 30s.”

She is currently designing Sir Frederic Leighton’s Flaming June and her creations can be found via her Instagram: instagram.com/xstitchobsession.

