How Young Black Content Creators Are Coming Together To Combat Social Media's Algorithm Problem

Selah Marley, Tangina Stone and LPC Nicola Pierre-Smith open up about managing their emotional balance at the 2021 Girls United Summit. Millennials and Gen Z-ers are able to use imparted wisdom to avoid some of the struggles our foremothers went through, specifically when it comes to emotions. It was once normalized, and even preferred, for us to be silent about the struggles we endure, including the effects of racism and misogynoir. Now, not only are we being vocal about our trials, but we’re working with one another to heal as a unit.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO