How Young Black Content Creators Are Coming Together To Combat Social Media's Algorithm Problem

By Brooklyn White
Essence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Kaelyn Kastle and Social Media Branding Strategist Ibuku Oladejo brought us into the real world of Black social media content creators. During the Life in 4K: How to Create the Content of Your Dreams panel during the 2021 Girls United Summit, we heard from content strategist Ibukun Oladejo and singer Kaelyn Kastle, two Black women who are blazing trails for global social enthusiasts. Oladejo is the founder of Blk Grl Studios, a management company for Black women who generate online content, while Kastle is a pop musician.

