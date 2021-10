Raven-Symoné has been in show business since she was the tender age of three and no she is sitting down with TV One’s Uncensored to reflect on her storied career. As she reminisced, she opened up about her experience on The View, which she joined in season 18. The Cosby Show star said working on the show was one her most “stressful” experiences ever. She said that joining the show was a difficult decision but besides the fact that she was asked to join by Whoopi Goldberg, she gave it the green light because she didn’t want to follow in the footsteps of other childhood stars.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO