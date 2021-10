All variations of the hybrid workforce are emerging as employees head back to the office--or not. Many high-tech companies have granted flexibility for workers to continue to work remotely. For example, Twitter and Facebook have announced that employees can continue to work remotely forever, while Google has proposed that "around 60 percent of employees come to the office a few days a week, while another 20 percent will work in new office locations and 20 percent will work remotely. Apple asked all employees to come back to work three days a week and received pushback from employees who said, among other things, that they felt the company's request was "dismissive and invalidating" and that they were "unheard and at times actively ignored."

