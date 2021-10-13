CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Somebody Made a Perfect Model of Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock Out of LEGO

By Eric Meier
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If someone only visited Mackinac Island for the fudge and the downtown area, they'd be missing out on the majestic nature that makes up much of the island. One of those unique spots is Arch Rock. One of the most photographed locations not only on Mackinac Island, but in the state of Michigan, has been immortalized in LEGO.

wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Indiana

Indiana’s Niagara Falls, Clifty Falls, Is Too Beautiful For Words

Indiana is an outrageously scenic state. It’s home to more than 20 state parks (and more than 20 waterfalls). Sure, we might be landlocked and smack-dab in the middle of the Midwest, but we sure do have a ton of absolutely incredible natural beauty all around us, year-round. Did you know that Indiana has its […] The post Indiana’s Niagara Falls, Clifty Falls, Is Too Beautiful For Words appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Mackinac Island is the Most Haunted U.S. Town Per Capita

With Halloween coming our way soon, it's not surprising to know that Michigan is one of the most haunted states in the U.S. The next time you go to an old neighborhood and see old abandoned homes, how can you not help but wonder if you're possibly looking at a haunted house?
POLITICS
Popular Mechanics

Lego’s New 9,090-Piece Titanic Set Is Now the Largest Model Ever Created

As much of a Lego expert you think you are, even your capabilities (and patience) will be tested with the latest set. At the time of its voyage in 1912, Titanic was one of the largest and most famous ships — and it received a new wave of publicity with the release of the 1997 film. All these years later, the shipwreck is still making headlines, except this time, it involves a new Lego set. All these years later, the shipwreck is still making headlines, except this time, it involves a new Lego set.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
1240 WJIM

This Michigan Beach Home Was Built For Those Who Love Architecture

I may or may not have been browsing around the Zillow app a little too much lately. Browsing that app isn't cheating on your current way of living though, is it?. Look, construction is in my blood. I may not know much about it, because I really can be clueless sometimes. However, my father is a construction estimator and my mother is a Construction Project Manager for an entire network of hospitals here in Michigan. I have a certain type of taste in architecture.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mackinac Island#Virgin Islands#Lego Group#Isle Royale#Americans
Sun Chronicle

Senior center plans trip to Mackinac Island

Join us as we step back in time and travel to Mackinac Island in June of 2022. Mackinac Island sits in Lake Huron between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas and is considered “The Jewel of the Great Lakes.” NO cars, NO chain hotels, just ferry boats, horse-drawn carriages, tandem bicycles, world famous fudge, unique shopping, unforgettable sunrises and sunsets, and a surrounding landscape that has been preserved as a National Historic Landmark. We will be traveling by motorcoach from Foxborough on June 6 through 13, and as we travel to and from Mackinac, we will be visiting places such as the Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Frankenmuth Bavarian Village and Niagara Falls in Canada, to name a few. The cost for the trip is $2,240 pp double, $1,970 pp triple and $2,990 pp single, and this trip includes round trip transportation, 7 nights hotel accommodations, 14 meals and all gratuities. Registration begins at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and you can register by calling us at 508-543-1234, or stopping by the senior center.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
1240 WJIM

Yes, Even the Kids Can Explore These Mines in Michigan’s U.P.

With over 500,000 abandoned mines throughout America, it's not surprising that people often feel compelled to go explore them. After all, what could be more exciting than traversing through dark tunnels and shafts in the hopes of discovering some ancient treasure or even, if you believe in spooky things, an ancient creature.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
1240 WJIM

This Stone Pyramid Has Every Michigan County Engraved On It

There is a stone pyramid located on old US-31, just north of Kewadin in the south end of Antrim County that is seeming to baffle people. The pyramid, or cairn, looks small from video but it's actually 12 square feet at the base and 16 feet high, so it's rather large especially while driving by on the road. I dug a little bit into this unique pyramid that has stones all over it and every Michigan county is engraved on their own stone. Pretty sweet right?
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Free Rides Across the Bridge are Back, But are No Longer Free

The Mackinac Bridge Authority has reinstated the driver assistance program where they will chauffeur you across the span, but now it will cost you. "We'll cross that bridge when we come to it" is not only a risky strategy for life, it can trigger acute anxiety in gephyrophobiacs. "Gephura" is the Greek word for bridge, thus gephyrphobia is "the anxiety disorder or specific phobia characterized by the fear of bridges and tunnels." People with this condition are crippled by fear when approaching the Mighty Mac. The Mackinac Bridge Authority recognizes this and won't judge you- they'll give you a ride to the other side.
TRAFFIC
1240 WJIM

Vintage Photos of Houghton Lake and Prudenville in Roscommon County, 1900s-1950s

Most anyone who travels north (and even the ones who live even further north) has either stopped, driven thru, camped, or stayed in the Houghton Lake vicinity of Prudenville. I have stayed in cabins along the lake, had some great buffet dinners, went swimming, went dancing at the Music Box, and grabbed the usual ‘up-north’ souvenirs. I still stop there every time I head to the bridge; there’s a great little deli there with awesome road food like sausages, cheeses, drinks, all kinds of snack meats, chips and homemade dip, and many off-the-wall treats. Anyway, I’m getting away from the main point of this article.
PRUDENVILLE, MI
Only In Indiana

This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated

There are few things in this life that are quite as relaxing as a nice, quiet forest hike. Lucky for us, Indiana is full of amazing hikes that are open (and breathtaking) year-round — rain, snow, or shine. Sure, you could always go hiking on any of the most popular trails around the state, but […] The post This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Philly

Adventure Aquarium Needs Help Naming 5-Foot-Long Great White Shark Made Out Of LEGOs

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – There’s a new shark on the prowl at Adventure Aquarium in Camden. But you won’t find this one in the water. That’s because the five-foot-long great white shark is made out of LEGOs. The aquarium teamed up with the LEGOLAND Discovery Center to display the shark this weekend. Credit: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Philadelphia Now they need your help naming the shark that’s made with 8,500 LEGOs. The choices are Ben – for the Ben Franklin Bridge – Finny or Jawn. You can pick your favorite by clicking, here.
CAMDEN, NJ
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy