Saki Corporation’s 3Xi-M110 automated X-ray inspection system for PCBAs achieves 50% reduction in cycle time

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh accuracy 3D volumetric inspection at the fastest speed in the industry. Saki Corporation, an innovator in the field of automated optical and X-ray inspection equipment, is pleased to announce the qualification of new software that is now available to reduce cycle time by up to 50% on its 3Xi-M110 inline 3D-AXI system for printed circuit board inspection. The 3Xi-M110 delivers high-accuracy volumetric inspection at the industry’s fastest speed with this new software.

