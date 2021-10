Southerners are putting their bosses on notice — two weeks notice, specifically. About 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, the highest number on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ records, and more than 40% of those resignations came from southern states. Some have left due to the delta variant of the coronavirus. Rising wages have led some businesses to steal workers away. And pandemic-caused burnout has led to people deciding some jobs just aren’t worth the stress.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 7 HOURS AGO