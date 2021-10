DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Even though it snowed this past week some bears are still out and about, waiting to hibernate. Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured some video of a bear frolicking in the snow. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) CPW said the video was captured on Thursday when Roxborough State Park received its first snow of the season. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The bear seems unphased by the falling snow, just taking a drink of water from a stream. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

