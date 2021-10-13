Migrating MongoDB to Kubernetes

This blog post is the last in the series of articles on migrating databases to Kubernetes with Percona Operators. Two previous posts can be found here:. As you might have guessed already, this time we are going to cover the migration of MongoDB to Kubernetes. In the 1.10.0 release of Percona Distribution for MongoDB Operator, we have introduced a new feature (in tech preview) that enables users to execute such migrations through regular MongoDB replication capabilities. We have already shown before how it can be used to provide cross-regional disaster recovery for MongoDB, we encourage you to read it.