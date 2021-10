Montana State's men's cross country team was led by Duncan Hamilton at the FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals in Tallahassee on Friday, Oct. 15. Hamilton came in at 23 minutes, 14.7 seconds in the 8-kilometer race and finished 12th. Hamilton's time recorded would have been the third fastest ever at the Florida State cross country course prior to Friday's meet. He paced the Bobcats to a 12th-place finish among some of the best cross country teams in Division I.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO