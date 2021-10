This commentary is by Lisa Winkler of Bridport, an educator and fundraiser, and an avid voter. An open letter to U.S. Sens. Leahy and Sanders: I am urging you to do everything in your power to pass the Freedom to Vote Act. Simply put, what good is an infrastructure infusion if we no longer have a functioning democracy? (Infra: Latin meaning below; further on; structure meaning the arrangement of and relations between the parts or elements of something complex.)

