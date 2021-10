The Hamilton High School Bobcats stormed the field for a 64-15 win during their homecoming game over the Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac Mustangs Thursday, Oct. 7. Offensively it was all about the running game with running back Jamal Robinson, No. 9 and fullback Rafael Marquez, No. 11, making the most of their carries. Robinson had 23 carries for 191 yards, an 8.3 yard average, and scored one touchdown and two extra point conversions. Marquez had 14 carries for 123 yards, an 8.8 yard average, and scored two touchdowns. There were also big plays made by senior Josh Weaver, No. 21, who had 60 yards on four carries with one touchdown. Quarterback Caleb Speir, No. 13, had one running touchdown and threw a touchdown to senior receiver Ayden Hyland, No. 4 and another extra point conversion sc.

