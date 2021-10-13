CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Assessing COVID Risk and More with Air Quality Monitors

By Starre Vartan
Scientific American
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have grown more acutely aware of the air we breathe. And along with airborne virus transmission, we have had to worry about smoke plumes from increasingly severe wildfires. Some weather forecasts now routinely include outdoor air quality measures—but most Americans spend about 90 percent of their time indoors, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. In order to counter airborne health threats at home or in the office, more people are now tracking contaminants with handheld air quality monitors, and the market for such devices is expected to reach $4.6 billion worldwide by 2027.

www.scientificamerican.com

KDVR.com

Indoor Air Quality

The World Health Organization estimates that 3.80million premature deaths are caused each year by indoor air pollution. October is National Indoor Air Quality month and now with Covid-19, indoor air quality is a critical issue that’s generating global attention. An expert discusses how Ambius is a new virus killer and can promote indoor air safety. Get more information at ambius.com/viruskillertv.
ENVIRONMENT
nbcpalmsprings.com

Oil Slick Not Affecting Air Quality

SANTA ANA (CNS) – Testing conducted along the Orange County coast. following the massive underwater oil leak has not detected any discernable. issues with air quality, health officials said today. According to testing done by the South Coast Air Quality Management. District in coordination with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

How is Air Quality Here in the Inland Empire?

In my 11-minute conversation with Chris Chavez, we discuss several variables of why air quality in the Inland Empire is often rated poorly and how people can address the issue. Chavez is the Deputy Policy Director with the Coalition for Clean Air. The coalition says its mission is to protect...
POLITICS
NIH Director's Blog

Foliar surfaces as dust and aerosol pollution monitors: An assessment by a mining site

Recent studies in the southwestern United States have shown that smelting processes and mine tailings emit heavy metal(loid)s that are distributed via wind dispersion to nearby communities. With increased attention regarding the effect of air pollution on environmental health, communities have begun to use citizen/community-based monitoring techniques to measure the concentration of metal(loid)s and evaluate their air quality. This study was conducted in a mining community to assess the efficacy of foliar surfaces as compared to an inverted disc (frisbee) to sample aerosol pollutants in ambient air. The assessment was conducted by evaluating As, Pb, Cd, Cu, Al, Ni, and Zn concentrations versus distance from a former smelter, statistical and regression analyses, and enrichment factor calculations compared to similar sites worldwide. Both the foliar and frisbee collection methods had a decrease in metal(loid)s concentration as a function of distance from the retired smelter. Statistical calculations show that the collection methods had similar mean concentrations for all of the metal(loid)s of interest; however, the tests also indicate that the frisbee collection method generally collected more dust than the foliar method. The enrichment factors from both collection methods were comparable to similar studies by other mining areas referenced, except for aluminum. Since there is evidence of enrichment, correlation between methods, and citizen/community science potential, these efforts show promise for the field. Further studies should consider alternating the types of plant used for foliar collection as well as collecting samples on a more frequent basis in order to sufficiently categorize results based on meteorological conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
Santa Barbara Edhat

Air Quality Alert Downgraded to Air Quality Watch

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) have downgraded the Air Quality Alert to an Air Quality Watch for Santa Barbara County, including the Channel Islands. Smoke and ash from the Alisal Fire still have the potential to affect air quality, but any impacts are not expected to be as significant as they were earlier this week This Watch will remain in effect until conditions improve.
ENVIRONMENT
okcfox.com

Air Quality Breakthroughs for Home and Work Areas

The World Health Organization estimates that 3.8 million premature deaths are caused each year by indoor air pollution. October is National Indoor Air Quality month and now with COVID, indoor air quality is a critical issue that is generating global attention. Today, we have Dr. Taz Bhatia, teaming up with Ambius to share the new virus killer technology and promote air quality.
HEALTH
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
Medagadget.com

Telemedicine to Monitor At-Risk COVID-19 Patients at Home

Researchers at the Technical University of Munich in Germany have developed a telemedicine system for high-risk COVID-19 patients who are isolating at home. The system consists of an ear sensor that monitors a variety of physiological parameters, including heart rate, respiration, oxygen saturation, and body temperature. The project also involves clinicians calling the patient daily to check in with them. Patients may not realize that their condition is deteriorating until it is too late, and the telemedicine system aims to alert clinicians ahead of time, allowing them to intervene early.
PUBLIC HEALTH
APG of Wisconsin

Wisconsin air quality report shows improvement

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the newly released 2021 Wisconsin Air Quality Trends report shows Wisconsin’s air quality continues to improve, building on a nearly 20-year trend. According to the annual report, concentrations of monitored pollutants are decreasing throughout the state, and a majority of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Air quality alert extended through Thursday

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has extended an air quality alert through Thursday because of smoke from the Windy and KNP Complex fires in Tulare County and high pressure and poor dispersion. The air district is warning residents to remain indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Racine County Eye

How a Metalworking Shop Can Improve Air Quality

Metalworking can be a dangerous profession if shops do not adhere to adequate safety measures. Allowing dust particles and hazardous fumes to spread through a facility can and will endanger staff members, exposing them to potential illness. Knowing how a metalworking shop can improve air quality will significantly increase safety and worker trust within the company, leading to greater productivity and more efficient fabrication.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Sun

Improved air quality in the valley requires multipronged approach

Viewed without proper context, a recent report on air quality in metros across the United States would seem to offer great news for Las Vegas. The report, based on air quality data collected by the Environmental Protection Agency, revealed that Las Vegas experienced 96 days of elevated air pollution in 2020. That was significantly fewer days than in 2016 and 2018, when the valley endured more than 140 days of elevated pollution each year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS

