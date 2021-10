How far are these, take all fun out of life and cancel everything, people going to take this? As far as people with common sense allow them to. Now the, take all fun out of life and cancel everything people in the very liberal East Lansing area have canceled Halloween and Valentine's Day festivities for all children in their schools. These people are truly the face of Scrooge. By the way, if they have canceled all Halloween and Valentine’s Day festivities why have they not canceled Christmas?

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO