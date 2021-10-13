It’s Anniversary Time! – GEEKS CORNER – Episode 1201 (#575)
Welcome to GEEKS CORNER! This week the GEEKS celebrate 11 years of GEEKS CORNER as they kick off the first episode of the 12th season! Thank you all for geeking out with us through the years! We have a lot of fun with this and are glad that you do too! This week the episode includes some unique segments, a look at Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary, music, and more! We hope you enjoy this episode! Let’s go to the corner!dapsmagic.com
Comments / 0