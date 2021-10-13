It’s Anniversary Time! – GEEKS CORNER – Episode 1201 (#575)

Guy is a bank teller who lives what seems to be a perfect life. Every day he has the perfect cup of coffee, sees his best friend, says hi to his goldfish. However, as so often is the case, if it seems too good to be true it probably is. Guy discovers this when he discovers the world that he isn’t live in isn’t exactly what it seems to be. It turns out Guy is a background player in an open-world video game. Once he discovers a bigger world, he also discovers he can write his own story without limits. Unfortunately, he also discovers that this world is about to end and it is up to him to save it. Free Guy is a story about living life to the fullest and being true to yourself. It is also quite comedic and enjoyable and is now available for those wishing to watch it from home! DAPS MAGIC was given a copy of it to review and the team really enjoyed watching it!

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO