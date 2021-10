The 2021 edition of The Women's Tour was the first time the British stage race included a time trial. As most of the other five stages were relatively flat, it was expected that the 16.6-kilometre test against the clock on stage 3 would play a large role in deciding the overall winner of the race but still leave the general classification open ahead of the three stages in Essex and Suffolk where time bonifications could still change the general classification.

12 DAYS AGO