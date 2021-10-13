CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinna Vallianatos Brings “Origin Stories” to Literary Arts Live

thebatesstudent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Oct. 6, the English department hosted their next installment of Literary Arts Live, a monthly series featuring writers reading and discussing their work. This month’s session was moderated by Lecturer in English Jessica Anthony and featured fiction author Corinna Vallianatos via Zoom webinar. Vallianatos’ collection of short stories,...

