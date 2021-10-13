CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lordstown Motors names Adam Kroll as CFO

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Electric-vehicle maker Lordstown Motors Corp on Wednesday named Adam Kroll as chief financial officer. Lordstown said Kroll brings nearly 25 years of financial, operational and capital markets experience. He previously served as an investment banker at JP Morgan, with a focus on the automotive industry. In June, the...

MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
WYTV.com

Tim Ryan discusses new Lordstown Motors partnership

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said he’s looking for a lot of growth for the area in the spot that was once home to General Motors. This month, Ryan took his first ride in a Lordstown Motors Endurance pickup truck and met with executives of the company.
ECONOMY
Dallas Business Journal

Cinemark names new CFO as a part of executive transitions

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) has appointed Melissa Thomas as its Chief Financial Officer, filling the role left vacant by the company's CEO. The theater chain announced Wednesday Thomas will join the Plano-based company Nov. 8. Most recently, Thomas was the CFO for Groupon, but also held positions with Surgical Care Affiliates and Orbitz prior to that.
PLANO, TX
rejournals.com

Minneapolis’ ESG Architecture & Design names new CFO

Natalie Wobbema was named chief financial officer with Minneapolis’ ESG Architecture & Design. ESG principal Steven Larson held the position for 30 years and will be retiring in January of 2022. He has sold his interest in the company and remains in a consultative role for the remainder of the year. During Larson’s tenure, he helped grow the company to nearly $30 million in annual revenue.
BUSINESS
WFMJ.com

Lordstown Motors appoints Chief Financial Officer

The Lordstown Motors Corporation’s Board of Directors has elected Adam B. Kroll as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25th, 2021. Kroll will replace Rebecca Roof, who has been serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer since the resignation of former CFO Julio Rodriquez. Roof will remain with the company in a transition role through December 31, 2021, according to a statement by the company.
BUSINESS
WestfairOnline

Norwalk’s Terex Corp. names Julie A. Beck CFO

Terex Corp., a Norwalk manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery, has hired Julie A. Beck as senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer. Beck was previously senior vice president and CFO at NOVA Chemicals, a plastics and chemicals producer. Earlier in her career, she held...
NORWALK, CT
wyso.org

Foxconn-Lordstown Motors Deal Could Open the Door for Multiple Electric Vehicle Brands

The $230 million deal announced last week between Foxconn and Lordstown Motors is more than just an agreement to buy the company’s Mahoning Valley manufacturing facility. As part of the deal, Foxconn will buy $50 million in Lordstown Motors stock. The Taiwanese tech company will also get the rights to use Lordstown’s electric vehicle technology.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Lordstown Motors vs. Lucid Group: Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Buy?

Electric vehicle stocks, such as Lordstown Motors (RDIE) and Lucid Group (LCID,) might seem attractive to investors, given the recent sell-off this year. But while one company still commands a multi-billion-dollar valuation, the other is grappling with weak fundamentals and a slew of management issues.The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the upcoming decade, as governments all over the world ramp up their efforts to shift towards clean energy solutions to fight climate change. While still at a nascent stage, the EV space is already attracting both new and legacy automobile manufacturers making this vertical somewhat crowded.
ECONOMY
businessjournaldaily.com

Ryan Upbeat about Lordstown Motors-Foxconn Deal

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13, says he’s enthusiastic about a proposed agreement to sell Lordstown Motors Corp.’s plant to Taiwan-based Foxconn, calling it an opportunity to establish a North American electric vehicle innovation and technology hub in the Mahoning Valley. “There’s a tremendous upside here for everybody,”...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
