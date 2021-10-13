CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard County, MN

Buffalo man dies in ATV crash in Steamboat River Township

By staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 5 days ago

A 19-year-old Buffalo man died Saturday afternoon in a single vehicle ATV crash on the East Steamboat Forest Road in Steamboat River Township. Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the sheriff’s office received a report at 12:30 p.m. that the lone victim had substantial injuries and that CPR was in progress. Deputies and medical personnel from North Ambulance arrived on scene and began providing care to the victim. After efforts were made to revive the victim, Brandon Czanstkowski was pronounced dead at the scene.

