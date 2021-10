CONCORD (CBS SF) — After months of drought conditions, Mother Nature has swung the storm door open, stacking up rain-laden cold fronts well out into the Pacific, bringing the promise of much-needed precipitation to the parched Northern California hills. The first of the fronts swept into the area with light showers on Sunday night. “These showers brought along with them anywhere from a few hundredths of an inch of rain to portions of our coasts and bays to almost a quarter of an inch of rain at some of the highest peaks along the coastal ranges of the North Bay,” the National...

CONCORD, CA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO