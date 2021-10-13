CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

FDA sets new goal for lower salt in everyday American food

By Manojna Maddipatla
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqCe2_0cPrXYn800

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday is pushing to cut salt levels by an average of 12% in food ranging from packaged meats to cheese, trying to clamp down on a growing epidemic of preventable health issues that has plagued the country.

In far-reaching guidelines, the FDA is seeking voluntary short-term lower sodium targets for food manufacturers, chain restaurants and food service operators - focusing largely on processed and take-out food.

The agency wants to cut sodium intake to an average of 3,000 milligrams per day, compared with 3,400 mg over the next two and half years.

But the average intake would still be above the Dietary Guidelines for Americans’ recommended limit of 2,300 mg per day for anyone over 14 years of age.

The decision is likely to affect the consumer packaged foods industry and major players PepsiCo Inc , Kraft Heinz Co and Campbell Soup. Fast-food chains that Americans love like McDonald’s Corp will also be on the radar.

Health experts, however, said the regulator needs to take a stronger stance.

“The FDA’s targets represent an important step forward, but lowering sodium intake to 3,000 mg per day is not enough,” the American Heart Association said in a statement.

“We urge the FDA to follow today’s action with additional targets to further lower the amount of sodium in the food supply and help people in America attain an appropriate sodium intake.”

High salt consumption has been linked to high blood pressure, which is a leading cause of heart attacks and strokes.

More than 4 in 10 American adults suffer from high blood pressure and reducing sodium intake has the potential to prevent hundreds of thousands of premature deaths and illnesses in the coming years, according to the agency.

Salt is an ubiquitous ingredient in almost every food. The agency focused on 163 categories of processed, packaged and prepared foods, including different types of cheese, pickles, nuts, sauces, deli meats, crackers and poultry products - all the things Americans like to eat. Even more so during the pandemic.

The FDA said the modest reductions made slowly over the next few years will substantially decrease diet-related diseases and said it plans to issue revised, subsequent targets to further lower the sodium content incrementally.

“We are going to monitor this as we go along ... Watch who’s doing well, what food groups are getting there and when,” Janet Woodcock, the acting commissioner of FDA said in a media call.

“Hopefully before we get to the end of the two and a half year period, we will have a good idea of what our plan should be for the next iteration.”

The majority of sodium consumed comes from processed, packaged and prepared foods, and not from table salt added to food when cooking or eating, making it difficult to control the amount of sodium consumed, the FDA said.

The Food Marketing Institute, a trade group representing the food industry, said it supported the FDA’s decision to extend the recommended amount of time for businesses to achieve voluntary sodium targets and that it was reviewing the guidelines and seeking feedback from its members.

The agency said the public health benefit of limiting salt intake is estimated by researchers to result in tens of thousands fewer cases of heart disease and strokes each year, as well as billions of dollars in healthcare savings over time.

Comments / 1

Related
Axios

FDA releases new guidance to cut down salt in U.S. foods

The Food and Drug Administration released new guidance on Wednesday asking makers of "processed, packaged, and prepared foods" to reduce the amount sodium in their products. Why it matters: High sodium consumption can lead to more severe cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure. Americans consume "far more sodium than recommended," the FDA says, and the guidance is an effort to get people to cut down on the amount of salt they consume.
FOOD SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

New FDA guidelines aim to reduce salt in American diets

The Food and Drug Administration issued voluntary guidelines Wednesday for food manufacturers and restaurants aimed at reducing the average amount of sodium Americans consume by 12% over the next 2 1/2 years. Dietary guidelines currently suggest that people aged 14 and older consume no more than 2,300 mg of sodium...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
spectrumnews1.com

FDA spells out lower sodium goals for food industry

Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt after U.S. regulators spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, cereals, french fries and potato chips. The voluntary goals finalized Wednesday for 163 foods are intended to help lower the amount...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt#Food Industry#Good Food#Pepsico Inc#Kraft Heinz Co#Campbell Soup#Americans#Mcdonald S Corp
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FDA recommends food industry drastically lower salt in food

NEW YORK (AP) — Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt after U.S. regulators spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, cereals, french fries and potato chips. The voluntary goals finalized Wednesday for 163 foods are intended to help lower the amount of […]
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

What The FDA's New Salt Guidance Really Means For Your Food

In a sweeping new set of guidelines published this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is making its biggest push yet toward curbing America's excessive consumption of sodium, one pre-packaged food product at a time. The new guidance for sodium reduction goals, which will apply to over 160...
FOOD SAFETY
fox5ny.com

New sodium guidelines: FDA asks chefs, food producers to cut the salt

NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration is urging the restaurant and the food production industries to significantly cut back on the use of salt in order to help Americans reduce their sodium intake for health reasons. While acknowledging the "important roles" sodium has in both food safety and...
FOOD SAFETY
thebossmagazine.com

New FDA guidance calls for lowering salt intake

FDA continues gradual decrease of acceptable salt intake guidelines. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is clamping down on salt intake with new guidelines aiming to decrease salt levels by an average of 12% in a variety of common foods. The new guidelines were established to help with a goal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

203K+
Followers
223K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy