CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

2021 WNBA Finals: Ranking every WNBA championship team

ABC7 Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanking the WNBA championship teams is like trying to decide which spectacular ocean sunset is the best. Each champion gets the same trophy and title, a designation that can never be taken away. But in this silver anniversary season, with the league soon to crown its 25th champion -- the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury meet in Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App) -- we put the champs in order.

abc7.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Candace Parker bring star power to WNBA Finals

The 25th anniversary season of the WNBA sprints toward the finish line this week with a cast that includes some of the biggest stars in women’s basketball. The Phoenix Mercury — with Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith — advanced to the WNBA Finals with a thrilling 87-84 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night in a decisive Game 5. It will host Chicago — featuring Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper — after the Sky disposed of the top-seeded Connecticut Sun, 3-1.
BASKETBALL
nbcsportsedge.com

WNBA Finals Best Bets: Game 1

The App is Back! Don't forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The WNBA Finals are here! Game 1 kicks off today between the...
BASKETBALL
KRMG

Diana Taurasi leads team into WNBA finals, returns home for daughter’s birth

PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi helped the Phoenix Mercury reach the WNBA finals Friday night, but then had more pressing matters to -- the birth of her second child. Taurasi, 39, flew back to Phoenix from Las Vegas after helping the Mercury beat the Aces 87-84 and made it back to Arizona to see her wife, Penny Taylor, give birth to a girl, The Arizona Republic reported.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Sky-Mercury set for 2014 WNBA Finals rematch

Diana Taurasi has the Phoenix Mercury back in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014. Up next is a familiar foe — Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky. These two teams met seven years ago for the championship — the last appearance for either team on the game's biggest stage. Taurasi and the Mercury swept the three-game series. They'll begin the best-of-five series in Phoenix on Sunday.
BASKETBALL
ABC7 Chicago

WNBA Finals 2021: 10 biggest questions for the WNBA offseason

CHICAGO -- Going Sky High! The Sky's the Limit! The Windy City Winners! Those are the headlines after theChicago Skybeat thePhoenix Mercuryin the2021 WNBA Finalsto win their first title Sunday as the league wrapped up its 25th anniversary season. But as soon as a champion is crowned in sports, questions...
CHICAGO, IL
hoopfeed.com

Video: Members of the W25 team at Game 1 of the WNBA Finals

October 10, 2021 – Some of the players that were selected to the W25 team (the best players over the last 25 years) spoke to media prior to Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. Q. I wanted to check on in how everything’s going and if you could weigh in on what it’s like to be a new mom. Diana [Taurasi] isn’t a new mom but going through a newborn. Have you texted her and given her any congratulations?
BASKETBALL
ABC7 Los Angeles

WNBA commissioner outlines transformative plan to pivot league from 'survive to thrive'

DIANA TAURASI SPREAD her arms wide and turned toward the crowd. The WNBA superstar had just scored a playoff career-high 37 points while playing on a bum ankle. She was trending on social media. At 39 years old, Taurasi gifted the fans a vintage-style performance against the Las Vegas Aces. Taurasi's Phoenix Mercury were headed home, tied 1-1 in the semifinal series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheryl Swoopes
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Cappie Pondexter
Person
Brittney Griner
WNBA.com

The 2021 All-WNBA First & Second Team Announced

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 – Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA Most Valuable Player, has been unanimously selected to the 2021 All-WNBA First Team, the WNBA announced today. Jones was named to the All-WNBA First Team on all 49 ballots in voting by a national panel of...
BASKETBALL
defector.com

How A Heartbroken Expansion Team Remade Its Way To The WNBA Finals

For the Chicago Sky to make their first WNBA Finals appearance in seven years, they needed what everyone needs: to be healthy and to be loved. Since a rough beginning to the regular season, the Sky have managed the first. And the second, being chosen by free agent and Illinois native Candace Parker this offseason, has added a sentimental dimension to the team’s unexpected playoff run. “To go back home, I think it’s special,” Parker said after Game 2 of the Finals in Phoenix. When the series, tied 1-1 now, moves to Chicago for Game 3 tonight, the team expects a sellout crowd.
CHICAGO, IL
firstsportz.com

Diana Taurasi and Devin Booker Both failed at bringing home the Championship; Netizens mocks both the Phoenix City teams as Phoenix Mercury Lose out in the WNBA finals

Diana Taurasi led the Phoenix Mercury against the Chicago Sky in the WNBA final. The Mercury lost to the sky in a series of 1-3. The Phoenix City has been hapless since last season as they have failed to secure the Championship in both men’s and women’s NBA Finals. After the rigorous regular-season games and coming over all the losses and injuries, the Phoenix City just came short against their opponents.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Phoenix Mercury#The Chicago Sky#Espn
heraldcourier.com

Chicago Sky win first WNBA title, beat Phoenix

CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker returned home to bring Chicago a championship. She did just that leading the Sky to the franchise’s first title. Allie Quigley scored 26 points and Parker added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists and Chicago beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 on Sunday in Game 4.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Cherelle Griner Wiki: Facts About Brittney Griner’s Wife

Brittney Griner’s off-the-court drama never fails to attract the Internet’s attention. After her brief feud with Kristine Anigwe and her bitter divorce from Glory Johnson, WNBA fans want to know who Brittney Griner’s girlfriend or wife is currently. The Phoenix Mercury star has moved on from her relationship drama and is now happily married to Cherelle Watson. Her wife is the reason why Griner opted to played in the shortened 2020 season as well. However, there’s very little known about who Cherelle Watson is. So we reveal more about their relationship in this Cherelle Griner wiki.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cincinnati’s Ranking

The No. 2 team in college football is the Cincinnati Bearcats. Who would’ve guessed that before the start of the regular season?. Cincinnati was projected to be very good in 2021, but few people – if any – likely thought they’d be all the way up at No. 2 overall in mid-October.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Ringer

The Unsung Heroes of the WNBA Finals

For all the coverage that’s surrounded this WNBA Finals, you’d think Candace Parker and Diana Taurasi were about to lace up and play one-on-one for the championship trophy. And while the GOAT conversations, talk of Ace’s homecoming, and discussions about legacy are fun, there are plenty of other players making their mark on these Finals. With the Mercury tying the series at 1-1 by securing a dramatic overtime win Wednesday in Phoenix, we’re going to get at least two more games of Finals action as the teams head to Chicago in the best-of-five series, so it’s time to highlight some of the underappreciated stars.
BASKETBALL
cheddar.com

WNBA Teams Experience Travel Woes During Playoffs

The WNBA's travel issues are still a thing many teams experience when getting to and from games. Annie Costabile, Chicago Sky and Red Stars reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times joined us to talk about the inequalities these women experience compared to the NBA.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy