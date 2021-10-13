Traffic delayed in both directions of I-64 on the HRBT

The Virginia Department of Transportation responded to multiple vehicle accidents on I-64 Wednesday morning.

Around 6:22 a.m., VDOT reported a vehicle crash westbound I-64 near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. Another crash was reported at 7:10 a.m. but in the eastbound lanes.

All west westbound lanes were temporarily closed until 7 a.m. when the crash was cleared, according to VDOT tweet. Officials say traffic coming into Norfolk is backed up for approximately 9 miles.

Eastbound lanes of travel were closed until 7:16 a.m., Traffic backups were up to 5 miles long, now traffic coming into Hampton has maintained a steady pace.

Motorists can expect major delays throughout the morning as traffic stoppages and congestion continue.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginamedia.com