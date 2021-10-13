CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Traffic delayed in both directions of I-64 on the HRBT

By Lyndon German, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago

The Virginia Department of Transportation responded to multiple vehicle accidents on I-64 Wednesday morning.

Around 6:22 a.m., VDOT reported a vehicle crash westbound I-64 near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. Another crash was reported at 7:10 a.m. but in the eastbound lanes.

All west westbound lanes were temporarily closed until 7 a.m. when the crash was cleared, according to VDOT tweet. Officials say traffic coming into Norfolk is backed up for approximately 9 miles.

Eastbound lanes of travel were closed until 7:16 a.m., Traffic backups were up to 5 miles long, now traffic coming into Hampton has maintained a steady pace.

Motorists can expect major delays throughout the morning as traffic stoppages and congestion continue.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginian-Pilot

Police say Newport News man was shot to death while driving in Chesapeake

Authorities have identified a Newport News man shot and killed while driving early Sunday morning in Chesapeake. Tavis McLean, 19, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Chesapeake police received separate reports at 1:28 a.m. about shots fired in the area of Indian River Road and Sparrow Road and a car crash with injuries at Indian River Road and Oaklette Drive. When officers arrived, they ...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Police: Missing Norfolk man found safe

A 73-year-old man reported missing last month has been located. Wilman A. McLaurin was safely found in Norfolk, according to Norfolk police. Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com ©2021 The Virginian-Pilot. Visit pilotonline.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
NORFOLK, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Chesapeake police ID man killed over weekend

Authorities have identified a 23-year-old man killed in a shooting Saturday in a southern area of Western Branch in Chesapeake. Jermaine Lee Leslie Jr., of Portsmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene. Chesapeake police were called to the scene, in the 4000 block of Sloop Trail, shortly before 8 a.m., according to a police statement. Officers found Leslie, who had been shot. Police say an ...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy