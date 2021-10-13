Tool lets you shave a whole leg at once
Shaving your legs can be a tedious and time-consuming process that you don't look forward to. But the Scruffie, a bendable, ergonomic razor with five heads, is meant to make shaving a whole lot easier. Producer Nico Reyes tests the Scruffie razor out on her legs to see if it effectively shaves hair quicker than her normal razor. Products used in video: The Scruffie, $25 https://thescruffie.com/ Eos Sensitive Skin Shave Cream, $4.99 https://bit.ly/3kMPjAv.www.insider.com
