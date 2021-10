The Macallan just gave a beloved old drop a new twist. The Scottish distillery has unveiled a modern take on its classic 30-year-old for the connoisseurs who like to switch things up. The new Double Cask 30 Years Old is billed as an exceptional aged single malt with a rich depth of flavor and complex character. As its moniker implies, the expression is part of the popular Double Cask line that was first introduced back in 2016. This collection of scotch, which also includes a 12-year-old, 15-year-old and 18-year-old, has a distinctive Double Cask flavor profile that comes courtesy of oak wood,...

