Bourbon Recipe: Drunken Bourbon Yams

The Story Behind The Beam Black Batched Bourbon Lemonade. Life doesn’t need to throw you lemons to enjoy a delicious, homemade lemonade — especially when you include a few choice ingredients to upgrade the experience. Freshly squeezed juice is, of course, key to a great lemonade. But adding a high-quality bourbon like Jim Beam Black, sweetening with maple syrup, and layering on more complexity with bitters, takes the summer staple to a whole new level. Best of all: This cocktail is perfect for batching, meaning one round of drinks goes a long way when you’re hosting a get together with friends or family.

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO