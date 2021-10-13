CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon Recipe: Drunken Bourbon Yams

By The Bourbon Flight
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA simple twist on a holiday favorite. Drunken Bourbon Yams are sure to delight all who indulge. 6 tbsp. unsalted butter, at room temperature, divided, plus more for dish. Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly butter a 2-quart baking dish. Roast potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet until a knife easily inserts into centers, 1 hour. Cool enough to handle, then remove and discard skins. Coarsely chop potatoes. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F.

