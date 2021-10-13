CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

This Insurance Stock Is Down by More Than 50%. Is It a Buy?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP and Jennifer Saibil
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5pys_0cPrTHtB00

Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) is the most successful insurance technology company so far when it comes to disrupting the legacy insurers, and it has a massive market opportunity. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 30, Fool.com contributors Jennifer Saibil discusses whether Hippo's stock is a bargain now that it has declined by more than half. Matt Frankel, CFP, chimes in at the end.

Jennifer Saibil: Then I really wanted to talk about Hippo, which really, I mean, recently came under my radar. Maybe it's not on your radar yet. I'm not necessarily ready to say that it's a buy, but it's definitely something to watch. Ramp Public is a SPAC with Reinvent Technology Partners, and they merged at the end of July. They're really pretty new.

Actually, Matt mentioned before, Lemonade (NYSE:LMND). So Hippo is a competitor to Lemonade, although they're very focused on the homeowner's insurance market. What they do differently, Lemonade wants to shake things up by ending conflict through their charitable giving and the way that Hippo wants to do is through their smart technology.

They send out these smart home monitoring kits, which most of their, I think there is a 74% activation rates, and these kits monitor what's going on in the house they say it's the most widely used smart home monitoring kit in the U.S. They sense things that are going in the house so that they could alert the company and homeowner onto things that might change their premium. Like one of the examples they gave is somebody's pool in their backyard.

Somebody from Hippo will call them and tell them they need to get and add to their premium to the cover they're pool and things like that is like home telematics device. You can get discounts depending on things they do in their house, they do home checkups, preventive actions, and basically, they are trying to save it. They're good for the customers posted as the old and established companies that are in conflict with the customer because it's in their best chance to deny claims.

They've been growing pretty nicely. The compound annual growth rate of 69% from 2018 to 2020, and they're expecting that to drop but to still slow grow from 43% from 2021 to 2025, the main problem with Hippo is their loss ratio. Lemonade had a really bad quarter because of the Texas freeze, their loss ratio went up to 120%, the market was really not happy. Hippo's 2020 loss ratio was 120% for the whole year and then in the second quarter is 160%, which is really high. Their loss also widened to $85 million.

There's a lot of risks here and investors really haven't been so happy, and from the initial SPAC price of $10 down it's trading around $4.5 right now. I think there's a lot of good here. There's a lot that they can change, it's also, an Israeli company actually, it's based in Palo Alto but their executives are Israeli and they just opens up a tech center in Israel. But it's definitely one to watch on the silence for now.

Matt Frankel: Awesome, I'm a Lemonade shareholder and I know there are a lot of newer competitors coming on the market. It's going to be interesting to see who wins the Insurtech races over the next couple of years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If the Stock Market Crashes

Brookfield Renewable is poised for long-term growth with increased demand for renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties has lots of opportunities to expand in the regulated cannabis market. Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King with a rock-solid presence in the global healthcare sector. Most stocks sink when the stock market...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

Market crashes are inevitable. A crash can put good companies on sale. Most recoveries from crashes happen rather quickly. Sure, a market crash can be unsettling, at a minimum. At a maximum, it can have you hyperventilating and preparing to sell all your holdings. That's generally not advisable, though. Here...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

These companies have long track records of outsized growth. They also pay high dividend yields. That combination has helped them produce market-beating total returns. Most growth stocks don't pay a high-yield dividend. That's because they need to retain more cash to support their expansion. However, there are exceptions as some...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Forbes

Could This Be The Buying Opportunity I Have Been Expecting?

This was the question I asked at the end of September as some felt the rally from the September 21st lows was a turning point. However, in my analysis of the charts and market internals indicated the market had just rebounded back to resistance (see chart) and was ready to head lower once more.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

Berkshire Hathaway bought only three stocks in the third quarter. Buffett is no doubt eyeing the stock market's valuation, which is at its highest level in over 20 years. Following Buffett's cautious approach could be a smart move for other investors, too. Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. He...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks You'll Probably Never Want to Sell

Vertex Pharmaceuticals should be able to expand beyond its successful cystic fibrosis franchise. Twist Biosciences could have a huge opportunity in storing data in DNA. Holding on to stocks for the long term is hard. When stocks go down, many investors want to bail out. When they go up, it's tempting to cash in. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Oct. 6, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss two stocks that you'll probably never want to sell.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

2 Biotech Stocks Poised for Jaw-Dropping Growth

Jasper Therapeutics is developing a drug that could revolutionize hematopoietic cell therapy. NRx Pharmaceuticals might have a breakthrough treatment for COVID patients suffering from respiratory failure. Over the past 10 years, U.S. stocks have delivered outstanding returns for investors. The major stock indices such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Company#Insurers#Hippo Holdings#Hipo#Cfp#Ramp Public#Lemonade
The Motley Fool

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now With $500

Investing what may seem like a small sum of money can give your portfolio a healthy boost. Etsy is a thriving e-commerce platform selling handcrafted goods to buyers all over the world. Square offers both individuals and merchants an easy-to-use financial services tool. The most important first steps to financial...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Stock to Avoid This Week

The stock is already up nearly 29% year to date. Chipotle stock is trading at a price to free cash flow of 101, near the highest in the last decade. Supply chain disruption is the primary risk the company is currently facing. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) continues to gain momentum...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

With high expectations baked into the share price of many promising companies, providing anything less than perfection can lead to a drop in share price. This appears to be the case for a trio of companies that have seen their share price tumble recently, despite exhibiting fundamentally sound growth metrics.
STOCKS
CNBC

Buy any dips in chip stocks, trader says. Here's one name to consider

Semiconductor stocks are worth buying on any weakness, portfolio manager John Petrides told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "My team in particular is in a buy-the-dip mentality for the overall equity market," said Petrides, who works in Tocqueville Asset Management's wealth division. "We would further that to buy the chip...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Smart Buys

A lot of growth stocks have seen volatile trading in recent months. Inflation concerns and rising bond yields and interest rates have spooked some market traders and sparked sell-offs in 2021. But the pullback has also created opportunities to build positions in companies hit but the broader market sell-off but still positioned well for long-term success.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is SmileDirectClub Stock a Buy?

SmileDirectClub’s stock has declined 66% from its IPO price. Nearly 40% of its shares are being shorted. It could generate near-term gains, but it faces long-term challenges. SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is one of the most heavily shorted stocks on the market. Approximately 37% of the teledentistry company's shares were sold short...
STOCKS
Fortune

How to invest in Bitcoin without buying Bitcoin

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With Bitcoin once again topping $60,000, many onetime skeptics are becoming increasingly curious about the investment potential of crypocurrencies. If risking money directly on Bitcoin is still too intimidating, there are plenty of other options...
CURRENCIES
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

After a great run in 2020, some tech hardware companies took a breather in 2021. In spite of unrelenting demand for new technology, many top names in the world of technology simply rose too far too fast last year. However, one year's worth of stock market underperformance (the S&P 500...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
129K+
Followers
62K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy