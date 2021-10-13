Chickens on the run rescued from M25 services

RSPCA called to look after the birds at Clacket Lane Services. Three chickens have been rescued from a motorway service station following calls from concerned members of the public. Motorists called the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) after spotting the chickens running loose at Clacket...
An estimated 100 dogs, rabbits and other animals were "rescued from deplorable conditions" early Monday after a search warrant was served at a Middleburg home, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said. The animals, including pregnant dogs and puppies, have been taken to a temporary animal services facility at the Clay...
An elderly woman had apparently lived with hundreds of animals — cats, dogs and farm animals — at her Blairstown-area home for a long time. The animals were left to fend for themselves after the woman was reportedly found dead outside the house late last week. She had died days...
LETTY IS READY—At left, Nancy Hawthorne and Roy Nitschke of Simi Valley first met Letty, a Labrador retriever puppy, when she was 8 weeks old in January 2019. They spent 15 months raising and training her for Sylmarbased Guide Dogs of America/ Tender Loving Canines. Letty is the seventh dog they’ve raised and trained for the organization. At right, Hawthorne and Nitschke visit with Letty, now fully grown, and her new owner, Becky Griffin of Yukon, Oklahoma. Griffin and Letty graduated together Oct. 2 as a working guide dog team. Guide Dogs of America breeds, raises and trains guide dogs and service dogs for people who are blind or visually impaired, veterans with disabilities, and children with autism. All program dogs are initially raised by volunteers like Hawthorne and Nitschke. The organization operates throughout the United States and Canada and matches highly skilled dogs with clients at no cost. For more information about raising a puppy or applying for a guide dog or service dog, go online to guidedogsofamerica.org.
Despite efforts to save the bird, an injured bald eagle rescued earlier this month in North Smithfield has been euthanized. Tests showed that the eagle "was completely blind and the decision was made to humanely euthanize him," the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island said in a Facebook post Sunday. An...
SPINDALE—Some churches across America, Protestant, Catholic, and Orhodox---held a “Blessing of the Animals” service Sunday afternoon. Spindale United Methodist Church was among those churches. The annual blessing honors St. Francis of Assisi, the Italian priest known as the saint of animals and the environment because of his love and support...
Two horribly neglected horses, including a miniature horse, were surrendered to the Colorado Humane Society after the sheriff’s office did a welfare check on the horses. The officers discovered a severely emaciated miniature horse named Hinny, who had horribly overgrown hooves. A second, very emaciated horse was also found on the property. The control deputy and humane society executed a warrant that allowed them to take the horses from the property.
Two dogs were rescued from a bungalow after a hob caught fire while the residents were out. Essex Fire and Rescue Service was called to the property in Thorpe Road in Clacton-on-Sea at about 22:00 BST on Saturday after neighbours heard the smoke alarms. It said the blaze started after...
My daughter helped me build this enclosure. We used Ana's chicken run plan, but just made it taller so we could walk in easily. We added an overhang to store food and pellets under, for the supports we used Ana's easy shelves angle support plan, and finally we used the playhouse base plan for the base of turkeys house. All plans used are linked below. We ran the chicken wire out under the structure and still need to bring in some large rocks or pavers, but so far no issues with predators. Turkey was getting too big to fit in the smaller coop, so we decided to have fun with his house and used cedar fence pickets and some treated 2x4's, built a box and jig sawed the shape of a turkey. As you can see in the first photo the ladder for turkey wasn't big enough, all the other chickens were in his house, lol. So I beefed up the ladder and he happily can put himself up at night now:) Overall a super successful project, I wasn't sure what to do with the top and just at that point, the neighbor walked over and offered the metal, talk about a huge win and the perfect solution! We attached the run to the previous smaller structure and now they have so much more room and are laying like crazy:) Finally, I think this would make a great dog kennel as well...
A cat named “Miss Kitty” decided to climb a pine tree near a driveway at 15115 Chippewa Trail in the Town of Hayward Thursday, Sept. 30, then became frightened and stuck on a branch about 30 feet above the ground. The cat’s owner, Denise Johnston, called the Hayward Fire Department...
Two baby swans have been rescued by Network Rail staff after wandering onto train tracks. The cygnets were spotted on Thursday by a member of the public, who then alerted staff workers Steve Brough and Daniel Deaville. The pair managed to catch the birds and reunited one with its mother...
Great bustard numbers are thriving in Wiltshire thanks to rescue efforts by a local conservationist group. The Great Bustard Group has saved 13 eggs from a field that was to be harvested. It send the eggs for incubation at Cotswold Willdlife Park and then releases the chicks. There are about...
NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho State Police trooper came to the aid of a great-horned owl. The bird had gotten tangled in some plastic on the side of Interstate 84 in Nampa. The trooper used her car to protect it while someone from an animal rescue could get there.
If there is one common theme in Sage Sohier’s work, it is being witness to the often private ways that people experience love. The New England–based photographer has explored everything from her relationship with her ex–fashion model mother to the obsessive world of hobbyists. An animal lover herself, Sohier started photographing people with their pets in the 1980s and collected the work in a book, Animals, almost 40 years later.
Three good Samaritans rescued a Bohemia woman from her burning car Sunday night on the south service road of the Long Island Expressway, police said. Becky Boeckmann, 35, had crashed her 2009 Pontiac G6 into a tree after losing control of the vehicle about 6:45 p.m. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition.
Brevard woman Dawn Price was rescued Thursday afternoon after Brevard Police officers found her stranded 250 feet down the side of a ravine in a wooded area near Brevard Music Center. Price's neighbors reported her missing and estimated she had been gone since Saturday night. While officials were unsure exactly...
Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue crews responded to a water emergency on Wednesday evening. It happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. on the Tennessee River. Dallas Bay VFD officials say they arrived at the scene using Fire Boat 1 to find a fishing boat running uncontrolled in the water with a father and daughter clinging to it.
A man called 999 to ask police to remove a ‘putrid’ chicken from a fridge after Tesco refused to help. Thames Valley Police released the audio recording of the emergency call as part of their #ThinkBeforeYouDial campaign. In the two-minute call, he said: “I bought a chicken yesterday from Tesco....
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Puppies were on the run Saturday afternoon in Springfield during the Fast and Furriest 5K Fun Run and Walk. The event benefits Rescue One, which takes on some of the most serious and expensive rescue cares in the southwest Missouri region. Rescue One helps out with health care, fostering and adoptions. All proceeds from Saturday’s event will be used to help homeless animals.
A doctor in Egypt has ended up behind bars for ordering a nurse to kneel before his dog. The video of the incident, which showed the male nurse also being forced to salute the animal, had gone viral last month. An Egyptian court Saturday sentenced the doctor, identified as Dr Amr Khairi, and two other hospital workers to two years in prison. They have also been ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds (about $6,300) each, reported The National News.
