EXCLUSIVE: Kathleen Robertson is set for a key role in the sixth and final season of Amazon’s popular sci-fi drama The Expanse. Alcon-produced The Expanse, based on James S.A. Corey’s best-selling novels is set in the future where humanity has colonized the solar system and the people of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt have long been in opposition with one another. When the crew of the Rocinante uncovers an ancient alien technology, a vast conspiracy begins to emerge — one that will bring the solar system to the brink of war. The Expanse is a high-action, sci-fi adventure that explores...

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO