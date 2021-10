“Existence is nothing but a shared experience of loneliness.”-Alfonso Cuarón. Allow that quote to set the precedent for what is to be expected within this film. Directed, edited, shot and produced by Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma” displays an intimate portrait of a dysfunctional family in early 1970s Mexico City. Their story is beheld through the perspective of the household’s beloved caretaker, Cleo, who, like all other elements in the picture, is a reimagined version of Cuarón’s childhood memories. The film takes on a naturalistic, ‘slice of life’ approach, as its viewers are meant to be merely observers of a snapshot of peoples’ lives: garnering no specific plot nor character development.

