CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Travel firms ‘close to the cliff edge’ over pandemic

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbta boss Mark Tanzer said businesses ‘urgently’ need Chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend financial support. Many travel firms remain “perilously close to the cliff edge” due to the coronavirus pandemic, a leading industry figure has warned. Mark Tanzer, chief executive of travel trade organisation Abta, said businesses “urgently” need Chancellor...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Valneva reports positive results from Covid-19 vaccine trial

The UK Government had about 100 million doses on order before it cancelled its contract with the firm. French pharmaceutical firm Valneva – whose UK contract for vaccines was cancelled last month – has reported positive results from its Covid-19 trial. Last month, the UK Government scrapped a deal for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Crain's Chicago Business

This is the biggest change to travel since pandemic began

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. will open its borders to vaccinated foreigners on Nov. 8, a White House official said, granting access to millions of people who have been shut out of the country while closing it off to anyone who hasn’t had their shots. The overhaul marks the biggest change...
TRAVEL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Safe travel is possible during pandemic, but planning is key

RALEIGH, N.C. — More and more people are feeling comfortable enough to travel as opposed to last year, but some may still have questions about whether they can stay healthy on a trip since the pandemic is not yet over. What You Need To Know. Planning ahead is key. Some...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Travel Weekly

Pandemic offers firms chance to ‘rethink diversity and inclusivity’

The pandemic provides the travel industry with an opportunity to become more diverse and inclusive as it looks to recruit young talent, say business leaders. Travel agency, cruise line and tour operator bosses spoke at Abta’s Travel Convention amid reports the industry is suffering its worst staff shortage on record after losing staff to other sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Commercial Observer

Younger Tech Firms Driving Manhattan Office Leases During Pandemic

Manhattan’s office market has slowly started to rebound after a rough 18 months of the pandemic, thanks in large part to younger technology tenants expanding rapidly in the borough, a new report found. The average age of technology, advertising, media and information (TAMI) tenants inking deals in Manhattan dropped to...
MANHATTAN, NY
Itproportal

Many UK firms hit by data breaches during pandemic

Most businesses and individuals have experienced at least one data breach in the last eighteen months, but cybersecurity training is still lacking. This is according to a new study from security company SecureAge Technology. Surveying 200 employers and 400 employees from around the UK, the company found that 48 percent of businesses experienced a breach during the pandemic. Furthermore, 16 percent of employees suffered a personal cybersecurity incident during the same period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
finextra.com

UK banks plan to grow partnerships with fintech firms in wake of pandemic

More UK financial institutions are targeting acquisitions and partnerships with fintech firms to boost their position in the post-pandemic market, according to a report from Lloyds Bank. Lloyds Bank’s sixth annual Financial Institutions Sentiment Survey found that more than two fifths (46%) of financial services firms plan to extend their...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sta Travel#Abta#Specialist Leisure Group#Shearings#Cruise Maritime Voyages#Pre Covid
Travel Weekly

Airlines and travel firms still to repay £2bn in Covid loans

A number of outstanding emergency Covid loans yet to be repaid to government remain in the hands of airlines and travel companies. Latest Bank of England data shows that £3.4 billion remains outstanding on the Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF). Of the 17 businesses listed as still having loans from...
INDUSTRY
SKIFT

Travel Firms Owe $2.7 Billion Worth of UK Covid Loans

The ongoing publication by the Bank of England of a list of companies with outstanding debts is a reminder of how deeply impacted the travel industry has been by coronavirus. The UK government’s list of companies that have yet to pay back their emergency Covid loans provides a snapshot of how badly the travel industry has been affected by the pandemic.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TravelPulse

Wellness Travelers’ Post-Pandemic Priorities and Motivations

The unprecedented challenges the COVID-19 pandemic created for us on an individual level have led society to embrace ideas about enhanced self-care and personal wellness. It’s a mentality that is also predicted to influence people’s travel preferences moving forward. The Wellness Tourism Association’s (WTA) 2021 Wellness Travel Consumer Survey was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
phocuswire.com

Pandemic has not hit travel brand loyalty programs

Three-quarters of consumers claim the COVID-19 crisis has not impacted their loyalty to travel brands, according to new research. The report from ValuePenguin found that 14% of travelers had become more loyal to their favorite brands and just 11% claimed the opposite. One in four consumers in the U.S. now...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Restaurants closed in parts of Slovakia amid COVID-19 surge

Slovakia on Monday reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the hardest-hit parts of the country amid the latest surge of infections.Five counties all located in northern Slovakia are affected by the measures, which include the closures of restaurants with people only allowed to buy meals at takeout windows.Fitness and wellness centers also have been closed. The number of people allowed to attend public gatherings is reduced to 100 fully vaccinated people. It’s also mandatory to wear face coverings both outdoors and indoors.The number of infected in those counties is higher than 400 per 100,000 people in the last seven days.Slovakia is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fresh concerns as sister company of under-fire lab that wrongly told up to 45,000 Covid-infected people they didn’t have virus is probed over PCR travel test complaints

The company that owns the Covid testing site that gave around 43,000 wrong negative PCR results is being probed. NHS Test and Trace has suspended testing operations provided by Immensa Health Clinic Ltd at its laboratory in Wolverhampton, following an investigation into reports of people receiving negative PCR test results after they have previously tested positive on a lateral flow.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Supply crisis could curtail growth among small firms, says NatWest chief

NatWest’s business banking boss has said the supply chain crisis is holding back growth among Britain’s army of small firms and warned over mounting problems if shortages persist.Andrew Harrison said poor availability of key goods and materials was “curtailing” growth in the sector, which comes at a vital time for small firms as they look to bounce back from the pandemic.Speaking to the PA news agency, he said that while the bank’s one million business customers were currently coping with supply woes and staffing shortages, there could be more damaging effects if the problems prove to be longer-term.It comes after...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Virgin Media O2 launches first joint product in bid to take on BT

Virgin Media O2 has launched its first joint product since the two company’s £31 billion merger earlier this year to take on BT.Customers of both brands can expect their pay monthly mobile data allowance to be doubled, while broadband speeds will be upgraded to the next available tier, free of charge.The firm is hoping its Volt offering will lure new customers who may only have one service but not the other, as well as those not currently using either.Bill payers who link their two accounts together from Monday will also have roaming in 75 countries added – usually £4.99 per...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Covid: UK daily cases soar to nearly 50,000 – highest in three months

The UK has recorded nearly 50,000 new coronavirus infections, marking the largest daily rise since lockdown rules ended in England three months ago.For the sixth consecutive day, more than 40,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, amounting to 49,156 new infections tallied on Monday.The rise on Monday brought new daily cases even closer to the upper levels seen during the summer wave of infections, which peaked just below 55,000 on 17 July.Prior to two days in July, daily cases had not exceeded 50,000 since January, when the emergence of the new and more infectious Delta variant led to an average of 1,000 deaths per day.Despite case numbers again soaring in the UK, experts say that widespread vaccination appears to have significantly compromised – but not broken – the link between infection and serious illness or death.A further 45 deaths were reported on Monday. Although, as of the previous day, the weekly average for fatalities sat at 124 per day.More follows...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy