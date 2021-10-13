Travel firms ‘close to the cliff edge’ over pandemic
Shropshire Star
5 days ago
Abta boss Mark Tanzer said businesses ‘urgently’ need Chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend financial support. Many travel firms remain “perilously close to the cliff edge” due to the coronavirus pandemic, a leading industry figure has warned. Mark Tanzer, chief executive of travel trade organisation Abta, said businesses “urgently” need Chancellor...
The UK Government had about 100 million doses on order before it cancelled its contract with the firm. French pharmaceutical firm Valneva – whose UK contract for vaccines was cancelled last month – has reported positive results from its Covid-19 trial. Last month, the UK Government scrapped a deal for...
(Bloomberg) — The U.S. will open its borders to vaccinated foreigners on Nov. 8, a White House official said, granting access to millions of people who have been shut out of the country while closing it off to anyone who hasn’t had their shots. The overhaul marks the biggest change...
RALEIGH, N.C. — More and more people are feeling comfortable enough to travel as opposed to last year, but some may still have questions about whether they can stay healthy on a trip since the pandemic is not yet over. What You Need To Know. Planning ahead is key. Some...
The pandemic provides the travel industry with an opportunity to become more diverse and inclusive as it looks to recruit young talent, say business leaders. Travel agency, cruise line and tour operator bosses spoke at Abta’s Travel Convention amid reports the industry is suffering its worst staff shortage on record after losing staff to other sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Manhattan’s office market has slowly started to rebound after a rough 18 months of the pandemic, thanks in large part to younger technology tenants expanding rapidly in the borough, a new report found. The average age of technology, advertising, media and information (TAMI) tenants inking deals in Manhattan dropped to...
Most businesses and individuals have experienced at least one data breach in the last eighteen months, but cybersecurity training is still lacking. This is according to a new study from security company SecureAge Technology. Surveying 200 employers and 400 employees from around the UK, the company found that 48 percent of businesses experienced a breach during the pandemic. Furthermore, 16 percent of employees suffered a personal cybersecurity incident during the same period.
More UK financial institutions are targeting acquisitions and partnerships with fintech firms to boost their position in the post-pandemic market, according to a report from Lloyds Bank. Lloyds Bank’s sixth annual Financial Institutions Sentiment Survey found that more than two fifths (46%) of financial services firms plan to extend their...
A number of outstanding emergency Covid loans yet to be repaid to government remain in the hands of airlines and travel companies. Latest Bank of England data shows that £3.4 billion remains outstanding on the Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF). Of the 17 businesses listed as still having loans from...
The ongoing publication by the Bank of England of a list of companies with outstanding debts is a reminder of how deeply impacted the travel industry has been by coronavirus. The UK government’s list of companies that have yet to pay back their emergency Covid loans provides a snapshot of how badly the travel industry has been affected by the pandemic.
The whole of Europe is now open to fully vaccinated Britons, with Sweden today lifting its entry ban on travellers from the UK. The holiday map is rapidly expanding for double-jabbed tourists – only seven places remain on England’s red list. However, among the destinations on the “rest of the...
The Legal Pricing and Budgeting Report states firms have seen an increase in demand for AFAs. 42% of firms have introduced them since the pandemic began. Use of digital pricing tools and and tech investment are also on the rise. Law firms took dramatic steps at the start of the...
The unprecedented challenges the COVID-19 pandemic created for us on an individual level have led society to embrace ideas about enhanced self-care and personal wellness. It’s a mentality that is also predicted to influence people’s travel preferences moving forward. The Wellness Tourism Association’s (WTA) 2021 Wellness Travel Consumer Survey was...
Three-quarters of consumers claim the COVID-19 crisis has not impacted their loyalty to travel brands, according to new research. The report from ValuePenguin found that 14% of travelers had become more loyal to their favorite brands and just 11% claimed the opposite. One in four consumers in the U.S. now...
Slovakia on Monday reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the hardest-hit parts of the country amid the latest surge of infections.Five counties all located in northern Slovakia are affected by the measures, which include the closures of restaurants with people only allowed to buy meals at takeout windows.Fitness and wellness centers also have been closed. The number of people allowed to attend public gatherings is reduced to 100 fully vaccinated people. It’s also mandatory to wear face coverings both outdoors and indoors.The number of infected in those counties is higher than 400 per 100,000 people in the last seven days.Slovakia is...
The company that owns the Covid testing site that gave around 43,000 wrong negative PCR results is being probed. NHS Test and Trace has suspended testing operations provided by Immensa Health Clinic Ltd at its laboratory in Wolverhampton, following an investigation into reports of people receiving negative PCR test results after they have previously tested positive on a lateral flow.
The 45,066 new coronavirus cases announced on Thursday was the highest daily figure since 20 July, and the number is up 11 per cent on last week. The UK’s level of cases and deaths is the highest in Europe and second highest in the world after the US. Although their...
NatWest’s business banking boss has said the supply chain crisis is holding back growth among Britain’s army of small firms and warned over mounting problems if shortages persist.Andrew Harrison said poor availability of key goods and materials was “curtailing” growth in the sector, which comes at a vital time for small firms as they look to bounce back from the pandemic.Speaking to the PA news agency, he said that while the bank’s one million business customers were currently coping with supply woes and staffing shortages, there could be more damaging effects if the problems prove to be longer-term.It comes after...
Virgin Media O2 has launched its first joint product since the two company’s £31 billion merger earlier this year to take on BT.Customers of both brands can expect their pay monthly mobile data allowance to be doubled, while broadband speeds will be upgraded to the next available tier, free of charge.The firm is hoping its Volt offering will lure new customers who may only have one service but not the other, as well as those not currently using either.Bill payers who link their two accounts together from Monday will also have roaming in 75 countries added – usually £4.99 per...
The UK has recorded nearly 50,000 new coronavirus infections, marking the largest daily rise since lockdown rules ended in England three months ago.For the sixth consecutive day, more than 40,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, amounting to 49,156 new infections tallied on Monday.The rise on Monday brought new daily cases even closer to the upper levels seen during the summer wave of infections, which peaked just below 55,000 on 17 July.Prior to two days in July, daily cases had not exceeded 50,000 since January, when the emergence of the new and more infectious Delta variant led to an average of 1,000 deaths per day.Despite case numbers again soaring in the UK, experts say that widespread vaccination appears to have significantly compromised – but not broken – the link between infection and serious illness or death.A further 45 deaths were reported on Monday. Although, as of the previous day, the weekly average for fatalities sat at 124 per day.More follows...
Comments / 0