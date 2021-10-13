Why not create a second 'Latino congressional seat'?

Happy Wednesday, Illinois. What an anti-climactic Tuesday. The House voted to raise the debt ceiling. The White Sox lost. And we wait for life’s next cliffhanger. FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: The trial of Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson has been delayed, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which issued a filing that the attorney who will lead the case, Brian Netold, has had a family medical emergency and won’t be prepared in time for the planned Oct. 18 start date of the trial. Over the weekend, Thompson’s defense was described as being "helter-skelter."