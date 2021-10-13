CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why not create a second 'Latino congressional seat'?

By SHIA KAPOS
POLITICO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Wednesday, Illinois. What an anti-climactic Tuesday. The House voted to raise the debt ceiling. The White Sox lost. And we wait for life’s next cliffhanger. FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: The trial of Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson has been delayed, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which issued a filing that the attorney who will lead the case, Brian Netold, has had a family medical emergency and won’t be prepared in time for the planned Oct. 18 start date of the trial. Over the weekend, Thompson’s defense was described as being "helter-skelter."

www.politico.com

NBC News

Political world reacts to Colin Powell's death: 'A trailblazing leader'

Leaders around the world paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died at 84 of Covid-19 complications on Monday. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden paid tribute to Powell's foreign policy influence and trailblazing legacy as well their personal friendship.
POTUS
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
The Associated Press

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. The winners announced Sunday included the...
