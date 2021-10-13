CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A: Dr. Mark Gregory Robson, 2021 Recipient of The Daniel Gorenstein Memorial Award

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Mark Gregory Robson, an internationally recognized scholar in environmental risk assessment and toxicology and a dedicated student mentor who first came to Rutgers as an undergraduate nearly 50 years ago, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Daniel Gorenstein Memorial Award. The Board of Governors Distinguished Service...

Rutgers

Mark Robson to Deliver Daniel Gorenstein Memorial Award Lecture

Mark Gregory Robson, an internationally recognized scholar in environmental risk assessment and toxicology and a dedicated student mentor who first came to Rutgers as an undergraduate nearly 50 years ago, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Daniel Gorenstein Memorial Award. The Board of Governors Distinguished Service Professor and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

