Dallas Piehole Project auctioning 30 chef-made pies including Chicken Mole Pot Pie and more
Over a dozen of Dallas’ most distinguished chefs are donating their top-tier pies for a charity auction event later this month. Piehole Project Live! The Variety Show is returning to raise money for FestEvents Foundation, an organization dedicated to workforce sustainability and development in the restaurant and hospitality industry. This year’s event is expected to raise $25,000.www.dallasnews.com
